3 MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 9/24/24

Baseball has you covered if you want a large inventory of options to bet.

From moneylines to run totals to player props, we have plenty of ways to bet the long, arduous MLB schedule daily. Outlooks can be vastly different due to starting pitchers, and a wealth of advanced stats can let us know if an individual pitcher, a bullpen, or a team is due for positive -- or negative -- regression.

Using numberFire's MLB projections and FanDuel Research's MLB DFS projections as a guide, which MLB odds from FanDuel Sportsbook are most appealing today?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check here to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

Today's Best MLB Bets and Player Props

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox are slight road underdogs tonight at the Toronto Blue Jays, but I think you can make a case that Boston should be favored.

The Red Sox have Brayan Bello going, and Bello is pretty darn good. Despite a pedestrian 4.49 ERA, Bello owns a 4.14 SIERA, 21.7% strikeout rate and 11.4% swinging-strike rate. His second-half FIP is 3.73, and he's been really great over his last three, giving up just four total earned runs in 16 1/3 innings in that span.

Bowden Francis has been a breakout star in the second half, holding hitters to a .210 wOBA in that time. While he's definitely been a solid pitcher this season (3.89 SIERA), Francis is experiencing some extreme batted-ball luck during his second-half surge, with hitters posting an impossibly low .134 BABIP against him since the break. Francis is also not getting many punchouts of late, recording a meh 18.2% K rate over his past four starts (27 innings).

But even if you want to say Toronto has a slight edge on the bump tonight, the offensive advantage lies with Boston. For the season, the Red Sox have a .322 wOBA while Toronto's wOBA sits at .308.

All in all, I think this is a pretty even matchup, and that pushes me toward the underdog. numberFire's MLB projections give Boston a 50.9% chance to win. That's the side I will be on.

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox

Two of this season's titans square off tonight in the Windy City as the Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels. Whatever the line is for the attendance, take the under.

But I'm also interested in the under for the game's total.

Starters Jack Kochanowicz and Jonathan Cannon aren't that great, but they have some intriguing numbers in their profiles.

For Kochanowicz, it's the ground-ball rate, which stands at 55.1%. That ground-ball rate and a 4.2% walk rate are two big positives for the Halos' righty. As for Cannon, he permits just a .318 wOBA at home, and his expected ERA is a serviceable 4.53.

Plus, these offenses stink. Each offense is in the bottom five in wOBA for the season, and they're both in the top 12 in terms of highest K rates. Things haven't been much better of late, either, as the White Sox and Angels both sit in the bottom seven in wOBA over the past 30 days.

I'm expecting pitching and defense to win out today.

Miami Marlins at Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins have it all to play for this week as they try to earn a wild card spot, and their offense can have success versus Ryan Weathers and the Miami Marlins' bullpen.

Minnesota is -115 to go over 4.5 runs, and they've been tough on lefties this season, ranking 10th in wOBA (.318) in the split. Royce Lewis is one of the big reasons why.

With the platoon advantage this campaign, Lewis boasts a .347 wOBA, 39.3% hard-hit rate and 44.3% fly-ball rate. He's likely to hit fifth tonight -- right behind Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton and Carlos Santana. That's a pretty good spot for RBI chances.

It also helps that Weathers didn't look good last week in his first start off the IL, surrendering three jacks and five earned runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers across 4 1/3 frames.

