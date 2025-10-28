3 Kickers to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 9

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 9

Tyler Loop, Ravens

Matchup: at Dolphins

Tyler Loop remains available in over half of Yahoo! and ESPN leagues, and with Lamar Jackson expected to be back for real this time, Loop is a top add at kicker if he's still out there.

Even with Jackson inactive in Week 8, Loop tied his season high in fantasy points (13.0), converting all six of his kicks (three field goals and three extra points). Overall, Loop has now hit 12-of-13 field goals and 18-of-19 extra points.

He should see a bump in kicking opportunities with Jackson back in the fold, and a juicy matchup against the Miami Dolphins can't hurt, either. The Baltimore Ravens are 7.5-point road favorites, and their team total is set at a whopping 30.5 points.

Despite a baffling no-show by the Atlanta Falcons' offense last week versus Miami, the Dolphins still rank 27th in schedule-adjusted defense by our metrics. Expect Loop to be busy on Thursday Night Football.

Joshua Karty, Rams

Matchup: vs. Saints

If Loop is already taken, there's a good chance you can pivot to Joshua Karty instead. With the Los Angeles Rams on bye last week, Karty is rostered in under 10% of Yahoo! and ESPN leagues.

Karty hasn't been as automatic as we would like, hitting just 10-of-14 field goals and 19-of-21 extra points -- an issue largely due to blocked kicks -- but this figures to be something the Rams can fix, particularly following a bye week. Further, Karty posted a 85.3% FG percentage last season, so he should be capable of righting the ship.

More than anything, though, this is just a fantastic matchup versus the 1-7 New Orleans Saints. The Rams are home at SoFi Stadium as 14.5-point favorites, making them the week's biggest favorites.

Despite Karty's inconsistent play, Los Angeles should be able to put up points on Sunday, so volume should be on his side.

Brandon McManus/Lucas Havrisik, Packers

Matchup: vs. Panthers

Both Green Bay Packers kickers are widely available on waiver wires, and it just so happens the Packers are also double-digit home favorites this weekend versus the Carolina Panthers.

Brandon McManus missed two games due to quad injury but finally returned in Week 8, and he didn't disappoint from a fantasy perspective, scoring 9.0 points. However, he went just 2-of-4 on his field goal attempts, so it's fair to wonder whether he was actually 100%.

Chances are McManus is out there again on Sunday, and he gets another week to heal up if the quad was in fact still bothering him. However, I'm listing Lucas Havrisik here, as well, in the unlikely event McManus loses his starting gig. Havrisik converted all four field goals and six extra points he attempted as the fill-in kicker, which could prompt a switch after McManus' poor showing.

Regardless, whoever is kicking for Green Bay should eat in this matchup. The Packers are 4th in adjusted offense and will face Carolina, the 19th-ranked adjusted defense.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.