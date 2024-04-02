3 Home Run Prop Bets to Target for Dinger Tuesday 4/2/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

MLB Home Run Prop Bets

The Tampa Bay Rays have a 4.36 implied run total at home tonight with a good matchup for some home runs.

They are up against the Texas Rangers, who will have Andrew Heaney on the mound, a pitcher we can look to target for home runs.

Last season, Heaney struggled versus right-handed hitters with a 4.44 xFIP, 1.64 HR/9, 45.3% fly-ball rate, and 33.7% hard-contact rate in the split. This puts several of the Rays' hitters in a good spot and leads me to Yandy Diaz.

Diaz is off to a good start this season with one home run and four hits through four games. He's picking up right where he left off last season, when he obliterated lefties with a 204 wRC+, .460 wOBA, .314 ISO, 42.0% hard-contact rate, 32.0% fly-ball rate, and 31.3% HR/FB ratio.

With that said, I'll add, Diaz To Record an RBI (+170), too.

A juicy matchup for the Chicago Cubs could see them plate plenty of runs tonight against the Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies will have Kyle Freeland on the bump, and Freeland is one of my favorite pitchers to see on the slate since he gives up so many home runs to righty hitters.

Last year, Freeland allowed a .380 wOBA, 5.38 xFIP, 1.94 HR/9, 40.6% fly-ball rate, and 41.2% hard-contact rate versus right-handed hitters. Whew, boy. Those are some rough numbers, and it brings me to Dansby Swanson.

I like what I've seen from Swanson this season as he has three batted balls with exit velocities of 100 MPH or higher and three balls hit at least 370 feet.

Swanson hit lefties well last campaign with a 109 wRC+, .332 wOBA, .203 ISO, 37.6% hard-contact rate, and 37.6% fly-ball rate. I love this matchup for the Cubs, so I'll add Swanson To Record an RBI (+145), too.

Finally, let's talk about Jake Burger for a dinger tonight.

Burger has a ton of power and can hit both types of pitches well, making him a viable candidate on most nights. The Miami Marlins have a 4.55 implied run total against Tyler Anderson, who is making his first start of the season for the Los Angeles Angels.

Last season wasn't pretty for Anderson with a 5.50 xFIP, 1.13 HR/9, and 50.9% fly-ball rate versus right-handed hitters.

Burger ended last season with a 142 wRC+, .380 wOBA, .323 ISO, 48.9% fly-ball rate, and 45.6% hard-contact rate versus left-handed pitchers. Burger is off to a really solid start this season with 8 hits in 21 at-bats, and this is the perfect time to pick up his first homer of the year.

