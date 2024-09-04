3 Friday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets: Packers vs. Eagles

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for this week's Friday night game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Friday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets

The arrival of Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles should benefit Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert tremendously. As the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers last season, LA had the second-fastest adjusted pace and ninth-highest pass rate over expected.

Moore has typically moved his best receivers around, which should put Brown and Smith in plenty of advantageous matchups. While Jaire Alexander is a talented cornerback for the Green Bay Packers, Smith likely won't be lined up across from him often as the Eagles deploy a quick passing game with Hurts under center.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Even in a 2023 season where Philly's offense looked out of sorts at times, Smith managed to earn five-plus receptions in 10 of the 17 games he was active in (including the playoffs). Although the Packers will have a new defensive coordinator (Jeff Hafley) this year, Green Bay's defense permitted the 11th-most receptions and 7th-highest catch rate over expected to wide receivers last season, via NextGenStats.

Our weekly projections have Smith tying for the 16th-most receptions (5.24) among receivers in Week 1 as he looks to make it three straight seasons of recording 80-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards. With the Eagles looking to bounce back on offense following a tumultuous end to the 2023 campaign, look for Smith to be involved in the team's new-look aerial attack early and often.

Matt LaFleur has made it clear that the Packers view all four of their top wideouts as a potential No. 1 option in the passing game. Jordan Love will have plenty of weapons in Green Bay's offense, but there's a chance Dontayvion Wicks emerges from the pack to become the true WR1 on the Packers.

Wicks has been one of my offseason darlings for fantasy football, making my list of under-the-radar players to target, and our Riley Thomas has him listed as one of his favorite waiver wire targets for Week 1. The hype surrounding Wicks in a crowded receiver room is due to how he looked to conclude the 2023 campaign.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Despite receiving just an 11.3% target share and 14.0% air yards share as a rookie last year, Wicks produced the second-most yards per route run (2.03) on the Packers while he achieved 29-plus receiving yards in seven of his last nine appearances in 2023 (including the playoffs). Romeo Doubs has been limited in practice with a hand injury ahead of Friday's contest, so Wicks could see even more snaps if Doubs is affected by the injury or if he's ruled out.

There is uncertainty surrounding who will lead the Packers in receiving, which is why none of Green Bay's wideouts have a receiving yards prop listed above 41.5 yards in Week 1. While Wicks currently has the lowest receiving yards prop of the bunch, our projections forecast him to tally 41.52 receiving yards against the Eagles.

While it remains to be seen who the top pass-catcher is on the Packers, it's become even more clear who will lead the team's backfield this season with A.J. Dillon placed on season-ending injured reserve. Green Bay replaced Aaron Jones with Josh Jacobs this offseason, and Jacobs is poised for a large workload immediately in his new threads.

Jacobs had a forgettable 2023 season with the Las Vegas Raiders after he led the NFL in rushing in 2022, producing a dismal 34.3% rushing success rate and -0.36 rushing yards over expected per attempt. The former first-round pick also registered a career-worst six rushing touchdowns a season ago, but there is reason for optimism entering the 2024 campaign.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

For starters, Jacobs is in a much better offense as he took handoffs from Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O'Connell, and Brian Hoyer last year. In addition to that, Jacobs will be running behind PFF's 14th-best offensive line unit in 2024, and there currently isn't much competition for goal-line work in Green Bay's offense.

According to Pro Football Reference, Jones and Dillon combined for 78.2% of the Packers' red-zone attempts and 76.5% of the team's carries inside the five-yard line a season ago, and neither of them will be on the field for Green Bay this year. Of all the running backs in Week 1, Jacobs is being given the sixth-best chance (0.55) to score a rushing touchdown by our projections. The five running backs ahead of Jacobs all have -105 odds or shorter to produce a rushing touchdown this week.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.