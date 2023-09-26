3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Tuesday 9/26/23

Stacking is an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. Correlation drives upside, giving your lineups a slate-winning ceiling when your stacks explode.

This piece will do the digging and the dirty work each day to determine which stacks are worth rostering on FanDuel's main slate. While we want upside, we also need to factor in game theory, especially in a sport as random as baseball.

The MLB DFS heat map at numberFire is a quick way to get a feel for the overall slate and which offenses are in a good spot. You can also check out numberFire's daily fantasy baseball projections to identify the slate's best bats.

Let's look at the top stacks for today's main slate.

Texas Rangers

Implied Total: 5.20 | Opposing Pitcher: Reid Detmers (LHP)

The Texas Rangers are the hottest team in baseball right now as they work towards securing a spot in the playoffs -- and potentially the AL West.

As they ride a six-game winning streak, the Rangers will take on the Los Angeles Angels in Game 2 of the series with Reid Detmers trying to slow down Texas.

Detmers isn't in all too great of a spot. The Rangers absolutely mash lefties, ranking as the fourth-best in wOBA at a .345 clip. The Angels pitcher holds a strong enough strikeout rate (26.2%) but not much else this season. He's got an inflated 4.64 ERA even if his SIERA and FIP say he's been better than that (4.12 and 4.17, respectively). Even if he has been better, it's not by much. Detmers also has given up 19 dingers this year, so the potent Rangers lineup should have fun lighting it up tonight.

Corey Seager ($4,400) has been the best player in the loaded Rangers lineup, so he should be leading off the stack. If there's an offensive category in mind, it's very likely Seager is delivering in it. He has 33 home runs, 96 RBIs, and a .425 wOBA -- all of which are career-highs in just 113 games. If the Rangers' shortstop had been able to play the whole season, he'd have made it interesting in the AL MVP talks -- even if Shohei Ohtani ran away with it comparably to most. numberFire's model as Seager as the top Rangers bat, projecting him for 13.8 FanDuel points.

Outside of Seager, you really can't go wrong with anyone in the Rangers lineup. Jonah Heim ($3,000) is the second-highest projected player on the Rangers tonight (13.4), making him a true value -- especially for stacking. Heim has 18 home runs and has driven in an impressive 92 runs this season.

Other names to consider fulfilling a Rangers stack are Adolis Garcia ($3,700), Marcus Semien ($3,600), Evan Carter ($3,300), and Josh Jung ($3,300).

Atlanta Braves

Implied Total: 5.10 | Opposing Pitcher: Justin Steele (LHP)

If there was a time to get a matchup against Justin Steele, now would be that time. For a lineup like the Atlanta Braves, any time is usually a good time anyway.

Steele was in the NL Cy Young discussion for the majority of the year until Blake Snell pulled away in the final month, but the Chicago Cubs hurler certainly hasn't helped his chances with his recent two outings. The lefty has allowed six earned runs in back-to-back starts -- both of which are his worst of the entire season. If he's run out of gas with the season coming to a close, the Braves should have no problem continuing what has been a sour end to a great year for Steele.

Well, it should come as no surprise that Ronald Acuna Jr. ($5,000) is atop the options for the Braves in DFS lineups today. Projected for 15.4 FanDuel points per numberFire, Acuna has been sensational in what will go down as his first MVP campaign. He's got 40 home runs, 68 stolen bases, 101 RBIs, 143 runs scored; the list goes on and on. As he looks to become the first player in MLB history to have a 40-70 season, put him in lineups with ease.

Elsewhere, Matt Olson ($4,500) should be getting respect for his power alone. His 53 home runs and a .413 wOBA do say it all when it comes to the talented first baseman. He's a fine top option for a Braves stack if you'd like to save for the rest of your lineup by foregoing Acuna.

Austin Riley ($4,000), Ozzie Albies ($3,900), Marcell Ozuna ($3,300), and Michael Harris II ($3,200) all makes sense for stacking Atlanta in DFS for the slate.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Implied Total: 5.03 | Opposing Pitcher: Jose Urena (RHP)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are hanging onto a one-game lead in the NL Wild Card, so the bats better be ready today for the Chicago White Sox and Jose Urena.

Urena has been flat out bad in his 34 2/3 innings this season. He's pitching to the tune of a brutal 7.27 ERA along with an even worse 7.84 FIP. The 5.49 SIERA he's put together doesn't help his case, either. It's been a rough year for the righty. As a result, get the D-Backs in your lineups.

Ketel Marte ($3,700) has the third-highest projected total for batters at 15.0 FanDuel points, per numberFire. Marte has had a quietly strong season for Arizona. He's sporting a .363 wOBA with 24 home runs and 80 RBIs as one of the top names in their lineup.

It shouldn't be much of a surprise when we name Corbin Carroll ($4,100). The soon-to-be NL Rookie of the Year stuffed the stat sheet all year with 24 homers, 52 stolen bases, .222 ISO, and .372 wOBA. If the D-Backs are able to get into the playoffs, he'll be a big reason why.

Arizona should be bringing their best tonight so consider Christian Walker ($3,300), Tommy Pham ($3,200), Lourdes Gurriel ($3,000), and Alek Thomas ($2,500), too. numberFire has them all projected for 12 or more FanDuel points.

