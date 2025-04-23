3 Biggest Fantasy Football Storylines in the 2025 NFL Draft

There have been an abundance of rumors and reports floating around ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft as everyone tries to frantically predict what each team is going to do throughout the seven rounds of the event. With this year's draft finally set to take place, we'll now get a better sense of how to approach certain prospects in fantasy football due to landing spots being a vital factor in a player's outlook.

In the hours leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, let's take a look at a few of the biggest fantasy football storylines.

2025 NFL Draft Fantasy Football Storylines

Which Team Will Come Away with Ashton Jeanty?

Throughout the 2024 college football season, it became very apparent that Ashton Jeanty would become the consensus No. 1 running back available in this year's draft. According to PFF, Jeanty led all college backs with 150-plus rushing attempts in rushing yards (2,595), rushing touchdowns (29), yards after contact per attempt (5.25), missed tackles forced (152), and runs of 10-plus yards (63).

For most of the pre-draft process, the likely landing spots for Jeanty seemed to be the Las Vegas Raiders or Chicago Bears, but the Jacksonville Jaguars have now emerged as the favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook to take the dynamic back with the fifth-overall selection. Whichever one of these teams ends up getting Jeanty could determine his short and long-term outlook in fantasy football.

2025 NFL Draft - Team To Draft Ashton Jeanty 2025 NFL Draft - Team To Draft Ashton Jeanty Jacksonville Jaguars -140 Las Vegas Raiders +200 Chicago Bears +290 New England Patriots +1100 Denver Broncos +1600 Dallas Cowboys +2800 Atlanta Falcons +3100 New Orleans Saints +6000 View more odds in Sportsbook

If a team like the Raiders or Bears draft Jeanty, he'd have a clear runway to handle a massive workload in offenses that made a concerted effort to improve this offseason. Although Jeanty would likely become the featured back on the Jaguars, as well, it remains to be seen if Travis Etienne and/or Tank Bigsby would maintain their roles in the offense -- unless Jacksonville plans on moving on from at least one of them.

Of the teams in the best spot to take Jeanty, the Bears would seemingly give him the best chance to immediately thrive in fantasy football after strengthening their offensive line and hiring Ben Johnson as their head coach. Even though it would take a trade-up scenario for both teams, the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys are also in desperate need of a difference-maker at running back.

Where Do Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland Land?

Much has been made about this year's class of tight ends -- and for good reason -- as there are a handful of incoming rookies that could make an impact for a variety of offenses around the league. Among the crop of talent at the tight end position, Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland have seemingly separated themselves as the top two prospects.

Beginning with Warren, the Penn State product saved his best season for last, registering the second-most receptions (104), second-most receiving yards (1,230), and second-most yards per route run (2.78) among tight ends with 50-plus targets in 2024. Warren proved that he can be a weapon with the ball in his hands, which is why he's expected to go early in the draft.

On the other hand, Loveland produced the third-most yards per route run (2.67) among tight ends last season despite playing in a Michigan offense that had dismal quarterback play. Over the course of his collegiate career, Loveland tallied more yards per route run (2.22) than recent elite guys like Sam LaPorta (1.89) and Trey McBride (2.11).

Currently, the New York Jets are the favorites to select Warren, as they possess the No. 7 overall pick in the first round. Playing for a Jets squad that figures to be run-heavy with Justin Fields under center could put a slight dent in Warren's fantasy football stock, but if he were to fall past New York, teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Broncos would become slightly better landing spots.

2025 NFL Draft - Number 7 Overall Pick 2025 NFL Draft - Number 7 Overall Pick Tyler Warren +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

As for Loveland, he's been mocked to a handful of teams spanning from the mid-to-late first round, likely due to him undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason. Ahead of the draft, teams like the Colts, Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Loveland.

Given how barren the tight end position can be in fantasy football, it will be interesting to see where Warren and Loveland end up playing to begin their careers.

Which Teams Take a Chance on Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and Jalen Milroe?

Once the Tennessee Titans kick things off by inevitably taking Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick, everyone will be tuned in to see which quarterback hears their name called next. After Ward, there doesn't appear to be a consensus ranking of the impending rookie signal-callers, with guys like Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and Jalen Milroe drawing buzz from various circles.

Upon looking at the teams around the NFL ahead of the draft, the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers all seem to be in the market for a quarterback. Both the Browns and Giants are expected to take non-quarterbacks early in the first round and have reportedly expressed interest in trading back into the latter part of the first round, so we could see the prospects not named Ward wait a bit before being selected.

There was a recent news drop that revealed Derek Carr's status for the 2025 campaign is up in the air due to a shoulder injury, making it possible the Saints address the position at pick No. 9 or if they elect to move back. Meanwhile, the Steelers' current starting quarterback is Mason Rudolph, which has prompted them to do plenty of research on this year's class of quarterbacks.

While Sanders, Dart, and Milroe would likely get an opportunity to compete for the starting job on all four of those quarterback-needy teams, they each have multiple areas where they need to develop as passers. Joining the right team could undoubtedly alter our outlook on Sanders, Dart, and Milroe, but it's tough to envision any of them having immediate fantasy appeal in redraft leagues.

After watching Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams flash potential as long-term studs in fantasy football as rookies in 2024, it remains to be seen if Sanders, Dart, and/or Milroe can emerge in this year's class and which teams will take a chance on them.

