2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Friday 7/18/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Jul 18 10:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Michael Soroka and Dylan Cease haven't gotten great results in 2025, but they both have encouraging underlying numbers that should lead to positive regression in the second half. Therefore, this could be a buying opportunity for a NRFI in this San Diego Padres-Washington Nationals matchup.

Soroka comes in with an unsettling 5.35 ERA across 13 starts, yet underneath it lies a 3.45 SIERA and 3.21 xERA, so better days should be ahead. Even with his struggles, the first inning hasn't been an issue for the right-hander, as he's logged a NRFI in 11 of those 13 outings. This is further backed by a 3.25 xFIP, 26.5% strikeout rate, and 4.3% walk rate the first time through the order.

It also doesn't hurt that Soroka will be facing a Padres lineup that's tied for 19th in YRFI rate (27.1%) this year.

Similarly, Cease enters the day with a meh 4.88 ERA, but a 3.41 SIERA and 3.65 xERA are positive signs. He's easily at his best the first time through the order, too, boasting a 2.68 xFIP, 33.3% K rate, and 5.3% BB rate. He's converted a NRFI in 14 of 19 starts.

The Nationals' bats were performing well in the first inning but have really tapered off in the split of late, posting a 67 wRC+, .130 ISO, and 25.5% strikeout rate since the start of June, dropping their YRFI rate to 15th (29.2%).

With neither pitcher facing a daunting matchup, they should be able to start this game on the right foot with a scoreless opening inning.

Athletics at Cleveland Guardians

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Jul 18 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The starting pitchers in this one might not leap off the page for a NRFI, but they've been excellent to begin games.

Slade Cecconi will toe the rubber for the Cleveland Guardians, and he's been nearly untouchable the first time through the order, rocking a 2.82 xFIP, 32.2% strikeout rate, and 6.7% walk rate. He's allowed two earned runs total in the first inning this season, leading to a NRFI in 8 of 10 starts.

While the A's hitters haven't been pushovers in the first inning (31.6% YRFI rate), Cecconi's track record is easy to back.

Meanwhile, you probably wouldn't expect it, but southpaw JP Sears has produced a NRFI in 18 of his 19 starts. His otherwise unimpressive 19.1% strikeout rate bumps up to 24.6% the first time through the order and 25.7% in the first inning.

The matchup also checks out for Sears. Cleveland's active roster ranks 28th in wRC+ (72) and 27th in ISO (.115) versus LHP. The Guardians have also been quiet in the first inning, sitting 28th in YRFI rate (23.2%).

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on July 18th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.