3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Friday 7/18/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

At 42 years old, this isn't the Justin Verlander that won multiple Cy Young trophies years ago, and anytime he's pitching away from Oracle Park, I want to target him in the home run market. More specifically, Verlander has struggled against right-handed hitters on the road, permitting a .376 wOBA, 2.16 HR/9, and 47.3% flyball rate in that split this season.

With Verlander producing woeful metrics versus righties and ranking in the 21st percentile in barrel rate (10.4%), George Springer stands out in Friday's contest at Rogers Centre (third in home run park factor in 2025). Aside from Springer posting a .384 wOBA, 149 wRC+, and .224 ISO against right-handed pitching this year, those numbers balloon to a .407 wOBA, 165 wRC+, and .259 ISO when he faces a right-handed hurler at home.

Verlander's pitch mix also works in Springer's favor, as Springer is registering a .244 ISO or better and 8.3% barrel rate or better against two of Verlander's three primary pitches (four-seam fastball and curveball) versus right-handed batters since the start of last season. Springer will also benefit from taking on a San Francisco Giants bullpen that had the fifth-worst HR/9 (1.80) and ninth-worst barrel rate (10.0%) in the last 14 days before the All-Star break.

Even though Patrick Corbin isn't logging the HR/9 numbers he had in previous years, he's still carrying a 1.35 HR/9 ahead of his 18th start of the campaign. Across his first 17 starts and 93.1 innings pitched, Corbin ranks in the 22nd percentile in xERA (4.61), 25th percentile in strikeout rate (18.8%), and 26th percentile in groundball rate (37.8%) while notching a career-worst 37.9% flyball rate.

Those metrics could spell trouble versus the Detroit Tigers on Friday, especially with Spencer Torkelson crushing southpaws in 2025. In 113 plate appearances versus left-handed pitchers this season, Torkelson is sporting a stellar .403 wOBA, 163 wRC+, .367 wOBA, and 58.3% flyball rate.

Additionally, Torkelson enjoys facing lefties on the road, tallying an elite .557 wOBA, 269 wRC+, .571 ISO, and 59.4% flyball rate in that split. Since the start of last season, Torkelson is also recording a .310 ISO or better and 13.3% barrel rate or better versus two of Corbin's three primary pitches (slider and sinker) to right-handed hitters.

Chris Paddack is another starting pitcher that is producing massive home/road splits, giving up a .338 wOBA and 1.72 HR/9 in road outings (compared to a .297 wOBA and 0.76 HR/9 in home outings). Furthermore, Paddack is coughing up a .328 wOBA, 2.30 HR/9, and 47.1% flyball rate to left-handed batters on the road.

Taking that into account, Mickey Moniak is an enticing player to target for a dinger from the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, especially with winds blowing from left to right field in Friday's matchup. On the season, Moniak is notching a .359 wOBA, 119 wRC+, and .283 ISO versus righties, and those numbers grow to a .412 wOBA, 155 wRC+, and .327 ISO when he's playing at Coors.

Over the last 30 days entering the All-Star break, Moniak was in fantastic form, logging a .448 wOBA, 180 WRC+, .406 ISO, and 54.3% flyball rate. Seven of Paddack's nine homers given up to lefties this season have occurred via his four-seam fastball and changeup, and it just so happens that Moniak has a .242 ISO or better versus both of this pitches in 2025.

