Who's the Best Bet to Win the 2025 WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge?

The 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend is here.

Friday night's festivities include the Kia Skills Challenge and the Starry 3-Point Contest. Allisha Gray will look to defend both of her titles, but she'll have some stiff competition in the Skills Challenge with Skylar Diggins, Natasha Cloud, Courtney Williams, and Erica Wheeler making up the rest of the field.

The Skills Challenge is a timed event that will feature a variety of passes and shots, including an elbow jumper, a top-of-the-arc three, and a corner three. The two contestants with the fastest times in the first round will advance to the final round and run it back.

It's safe to say there's a lot at stake here, as the winner will go home with a $57,575 grand prize -- which rivals the W's league minimum salary.

WNBA Skills Challenge Betting Odds

Player WNBA Skills Challenge Odds Allisha Gray +250 Skylar Diggins +310 Natasha Cloud +310 Courtney Williams +340 Erica Wheeler +600

Best Bet to Win the 2025 WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge

This year's Skills Challenge means more to Erica Wheeler.

Wheeler was forced to drop out of the 2024 Skills Challenge after her original flight to Phoenix got cancelled and her one friend with a private jet couldn't come through.

The undrafted, 10-year WNBA veteran will finally get her chance tonight, and it feels apt that this one's taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after Wheeler spent six seasons with the Indiana Fever. With the home crowd likely on her side, E-Dub is my favorite bet to win the Skills Challenge at +600 odds.

Past Wheeler, everyone else in the field has between +250 and +340 odds to win this competition.

Why is Wheeler such a heavy underdog?

I understand the Gray (+250) hype given she won this contest a season ago and is having a brilliant campaign with the Atlanta Dream. And I won't pretend this field lacks talent. We've got five guards -- three of whom are on this year's All-Star team (Gray, Diggins, and Williams) and one who was deemed a snub (Cloud) -- who are primed to thrive in this challenge.

That said, I do think there is some name-recognition bias at play here. Wheeler has had a career resurgence with the Seattle Storm this season, so I can get behind backing her in this market.

Shooting -- specifically of the three-point variety -- is the top challenge in this contest. Sink your first attempt and you'll be well on your way to a great finishing time. That leaves me with little faith for Cloud, who is a career 31.0% three-point shooter and is hitting them at just a 31.6% rate this season.

Diggins (38.2% 3P%), Gray (38.1%), Wheeler (38.0%), and Williams (37.9%) are all neck and neck in three-point percentage this season. However, across the last month, Wheeler leads the pack with a 37.5% three-point percentage.

Moreover, Wheeler ranks second behind only Cloud in free-throw percentage (86.8%) across the last three seasons, which might mean she'll have a leg up on the elbow jumper portion of this challenge.

It's not all that surprising to see Wheeler has the longest odds to win this competition, but she does have a legit path to victory and E-Dub's +600 odds (14.3% implied probability) show value.

