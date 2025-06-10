3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 6/10/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream

In the Indiana Fever's first two games without Caitlin Clark, they lost back-to-back games while while going 0-2 against the spread. They've turned that around in the last two, winning both games while covering the spread. Will Indiana keep it up against the Atlanta Dream?

On offense, the Fever look to get around the rim with the most points in the paint per game. Meanwhile, Atlanta's interior defense has struggled by ceding the most points in the paint per contest. Brionna Jones (101.0) and Brittney Griner (109.9) make up a frontcourt with concerning defensive ratings.

Attacking the paint is especially important for Indiana right now with nearly 12.0 three-point attempts per game missing from the lineup due to injuries of Clark (quadriceps) and Sophie Cunningham (ankle).

Adding to the Fever's favorable matchup, the Dream launch the third-most three-pointers per game. Indiana has the answer by limiting opponents to the second-fewest three-point shots per game while shooting only 29.0% from deep (third-lowest). The two faced twice in May with Atlanta shooting a combined 30.5% from three-point land.

The Fever have ideal matchups on both sides of the court to come up with another cover.

Indiana should have the luxury of leaning on Aliyah Boston (15.3 PPG) and Natasha Howard (11.5 PPG) -- who both take over 75.0% of their shots within 10 feet of the basket. They aren't the only players who can attack the rim, though.

Over the last four games without Clark, Lexie Hull (10.5 PPG) has seen a slight bump in usage with 8.0 shots per game (7.5 when Clark plays). This also includes 11.0 PPG over the last four compared to 10.0 PPG during the first four games of the season. With her prop set at 10.5 points, we are getting good value from the over.

Rotowire has Hull reaching 11.7 points. She takes 46.8% of her shots within 10 feet, which isn't too shabby for a guard. Plus, opponents shoot 33.3% from three against the Dream (sixth-highest), and Hull is scorching with a 60.0% mark from three-point land.

Between a slight uptick in usage paired with the ability to knock down triples and attack the rim, give me Hull to reach at least 11 points.

Chicago Sky at New York Liberty

Tonight's clash between the Chicago Sky and New York Liberty features a whopping 17.5-point spread in favor of the defending WNBA champs. As our Aidan Cotter highlighted in his best bets for the Sky at Liberty, Chicago's offense has been putrid, helping drive an under pick.

With that said, fading the Sky's offense in the form of player props is also ideal. The Liberty currently boast the league's top defensive rating and are at their best by giving up the second-fewest points in the paint per contest. Meanwhile, Chicago takes the fourth-fewest threes per game and total the sixth-most points in the paint per game.

Angel Reese comes off an underwhelming performance with only four points. She's now scored six points or fewer in two of her last three. Taking 92.6% of her shots within 10 feet of the rim, Reese's production is in big trouble against New York's elite rim protection. She's already inefficient, too, making only 30.9% of her field goal attempts.

In line with Rotowire projecting the second-year forward with 9.4 points, I'll back the under.

Get a 30% Profit Boost for ANY wager on the Fever vs. Dream and/or Sky vs. Liberty WNBA games taking place on June 10th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.