3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 5/20/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Sun could be tracking for the worst record in the WNBA. After appearing in last year's postseason, the Sun became the first WNBA and NBA team since the 1970-71 season to lose all five starters from the final playoff game of the previous season. That's not exactly a recipe for success. Plus, Connecticut opened the season against one of the league's worst teams in the Washington Mystics and lost by five as three-point underdogs.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces are chasing more championships with the fourth-shortest odds to win the WNBA Championship (+390). While the Aces lost Kelsey Plum (17.8 PPG last year) in the offseason, they managed to land Jewell Loyd (19.7 PPG last season) while Chelsea Gray is back to full health. After posting the second-highest offensive rating in 2024, this offense remains daunting led by the three-time MVP A'ja Wilson -- who set the single-season points record at 1,021 last season.

The over hit for both teams to open the 2025 season. Connecticut giving up 90 points to the Mystics -- who had the fourth-worst offensive rating in 2024 -- is especially concerning. Las Vegas may have some different pieces this season, but this squad still brings a similar style revolved around Wilson and coached by Becky Hammon. The Aces played at the fourth-quickest pace a season ago.

Following only one game, both teams are in the bottom three of defensive rating. Of course, this is likely to change as the sample size increases. But Vegas' offense alone is generating enough confidence for the over.

If I'm a fan of the Aces' matchup tonight, it makes sense to target one of their scorers. Wilson's point prop is lofty at 26.5, turning my attention toward Loyd. She shot only 20.0% while recording five points in the season-opener, but Loyd should still contribute to this offense.

Prior to totaling nearly 20.0 PPG a season ago, Loyd led the WNBA with 24.7 PPG in 2023. She's a bucket who gets most of her work by driving and attempting free throws. Of course, Connecticut will likely have a weak defense from start to finish, and the Sun's rim protector, Tina Charles, had a meh 98.0 defensive rating in 2024.

We should expect Loyd's usage to fall on Las Vegas, but her 10 shots in the season-opener still wasn't too shabby. RotoWire has Loyd projected for 16.3 points.

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark began the season with a bang, recording 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. She still posted three turnovers, but a 3.3 assists-to-turnover ratio is something most people can live with.

She gets a solid matchup against the Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray (98.9) and Rhyne Howard (98.3) -- who had mediocre defensive ratings in 2024. Atlanta also allowed the fifth-most three-point attempts per game last season, and Clark loves the three-ball as she launched 8.9 per game in 2024 and opened the 2025 season with eight shots.

Putting up enough points for this combo shouldn't be a worry. Plus, RotoWire has Clark logging 8.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists. Frankly, the assist total feels low after putting up 8.4 assists per game (APG) during her rookie campaign. Plus, the Indiana Fever's bound to have one of the league's best offenses, proven by the season-opening 93-point outburst. Assist opportunities should be available in bulk for Clark, vaulting her to the over.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any WNBA game(s) taking place on May 20th through May 21st! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.