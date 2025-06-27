3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 6/27/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Sun at Storm

Friday's most lopsided game (on paper) is Connecticut at Seattle. The home Storm are favored by a staggering 19.5 points in a game that only has a 156.5-point over/under.

It's hard to argue against that. The Sun have been easily the worst team in the WNBA to this point, sporting a 2-13 record and -21.2 net rating. Their 13 losses have come by an average of 19.8 points, with seven ending in at least a 20-point deficit.

A recent injury to second leading-scorer Marina Mabrey won't do Connecticut any favors on offense, though they have played at a quicker pace with Mabrey sidelined.

That could go a long way in pushing the Storm over their 88.5-point team total against the Sun. At -106 odds, that's a market I want to buy into for tonight's game.

Seattle is fifth in the W in scoring (83.3 points per game), but they've really picked things up since Erica Wheeler was inserted into the starting lineup.

They lead the league with 88 points per game since Wheeler became a fixture in the starting five on June 7th. Across eight games with Wheeler starting, the Storm have averaged 110.6 points per 100 possessions. In the seven games Wheeler came off the bench, Seattle only put up 98.6 points per 100.

Connecticut, meanwhile, has allowed the second-most points per game (87.4) in the W. They've given up the most field goal attempts and fourth-highest field goal percentage from within 5 feet -- an area the Storm have shot 63.3% this season (third highest) en route to 38.7 points in the paint per game (second most).

With the Storm having scored at least 89 points in five of their last seven games, their offense is well-positioned to go over 88.5 against the WNBA's worst defense.

Sky at Valkyries

The Chicago Sky are out west tonight to take on the Golden State Valkyries. The Valkyries are favored by 8.5 points here -- a fitting number considering their home prowess (5-3; +5.7 net rating) and Chicago's general lethargy (4-10; -13.1).

Still, the Sky are coming off an 11-point win against LA, and Golden State does have a 9-point loss to the Wings on their June resume. I'm staying away from the core market here, but there is value in the player prop market via Angel Reese.

Reese has come on strong this month, averaging 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists across her last seven games. She recorded her first career triple-double two weeks back, flexing her growing playmaking. Just 14 games into the season, Reese is a mere 11 assists away from last year's season total -- one she tallied across 34 games as a rookie.

But the odds haven't quiet caught up to her recent passing numbers. Angel Reese has -112 odds to record 4+ assists against the Valkyries; that's a mark she's hit in four of her last five games.

Angel's passing hasn't been an accident, either. She's averaged a team-high 8.2 assists per 100 possessions since Courtney Vandersloot went down with a torn ACL. For the season, Reese has put up 7.5 assists per 100 without 'Sloot on the court. With her, that number was just 4.4.

Golden State is a solid matchup for dimes, too. The Valkyries are middle-of-the-pack in raw assists allowed, but they've given up the fourth-most to opposing forwards.

Still, the biggest draw here is Angel's growing role as a distributor -- one which has been strong enough of late to show value in her -112 odds to record 4+ assists.

Liberty at Mercury

Friday's headliner pits the 11-3 New York Liberty against the 11-4 Phoenix Mercury. Though the Liberty have the W's best net rating (+13.4) and boast the shortest odds to win the WNBA Championship (+125), they have lost three of five. One of those losses came against this Mercury squad back in New York, so I'm not especially inclined to back either side here.

Instead, we can look to Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu for 4+ made threes at +235 odds.

Sabrina's quietly put together a rock-solid scoring season, averaging a career-high 19.7 points per game on 41.5% shooting. That's come despite her shooting a career-low 31.8% from three -- though she still ranks third in the W in made threes (2.6) and attempted threes (8.2) per game.

That volume isn't going away anytime soon. Ionescu has hoisted at least 6 threes every game this month and posted double-digit attempts in three of her last six games.

Now, she's gone just 2-for-17 the last two games but has still made at least 4 threes in five of 13 games on the year. That's good for a 38% hit rate -- well above the 29.9% implied probability we get from her +235 odds for 4+ threes tonight.

The Mercury are the right kind of matchup for Sabrina to bounce back, too. Phoenix held Ionescu to just 1 made three when they met earlier this month, but she still got up 10 attempts. For the season, the Mercury have allowed the sixth-most three-point attempts per game.

If 4 made threes is too rich, I'm not against her -108 odds for 3+ made threes. But she's yet to finish with exactly 3 threes in a game this season, climbing to 4 made threes every time she's made more than 2. The value we get with these +235 odds is hard to ignore.

