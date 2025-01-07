3 Best Trade Destinations for Tyreek Hill in Fantasy Football

It didn't take long for Tyreek Hill to reveal how he felt about his future with the Miami Dolphins, hinting at wanting out during his post-game interview of Miami's Week 18 loss to the New York Jets. Hill then took to social media to thank fans of the Dolphins for his time with the organization, which is typically something a player does when they are prepared to join a new team.

Before the 2024 season, Hill and the Dolphins agreed to a new three-year deal worth $90 million, so the All-Pro wideout would need to be traded as Miami won't be interested in eating a large chunk of dead cap by simply releasing him. Hill's current contract carries $27.65 million in guarantees for the 2025 season and a cap number of $51.9 million for the 2026 season (per OverTheCap), limiting the teams who can realistically acquire him.

At the same time, Hill is coming off one of the worst years of his career and will be 31 years old at the start of next season, making it unlikely that Miami gets a massive return for the disgruntled receiver.

When discussing this situation from a fantasy football perspective, let's take a look at the best -- and most realistic -- trade destinations for Hill.

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football Trade Destinations

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have found their franchise quarterback with Jayden Daniels expected to be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year after completing 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards and 25 passing touchdowns while adding 891 rushing yards and another 6 touchdowns via his legs. In his debut season, Daniels helped the Commanders improve from a 4-13 record in 2023 to a 12-5 playoff team in 2024.

While Daniels, head coach Dan Quinn, and general manager Adam Peters have built a culture that should entice players to come play for Washington, it's apparent that the Commanders need more help at wide receiver. Aside from Terry McLaurin, Washington relied on the likes of Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Noah Brown at receiver, which led to inconsistent results from the position.

Even with McLaurin having a fantastic season in 2024, he led the Commanders with just a 23.3% target share while also pacing the offense in air yards share (40.8%) and yards per route run (2.32), via NextGenStats. There's plenty of room for another wideout to excel in Washington's offense as the team would love to see Daniels make even more strides as a passer in 2025.

According to OverTheCap, the Commanders are going to have the third-most cap space ($99.2 million) entering the offseason.

Los Angeles Chargers

The decision to hire Jim Harbaugh as their head coach brought immediate results for the Los Angeles Chargers, who tallied an 11-6 record in the regular season to earn the No. 5 seed in the AFC. The Chargers are another team who have the quarterback position already figured out with Justin Herbert operating Greg Roman's offense efficiently, throwing a career-low three interceptions in 2024.

Herbert undoubtedly has one of the strongest arms in the NFL, and the former first-round pick posted a career-best 7.7 yards per attempt and 8.6 intended air yards per attempt this season. Along with relying on Ladd McConkey as a reliable target and Quentin Johnston down the field, Hill would add another dimension to an offense that should take another step forward in 2025.

With Josh Palmer, D.J. Chark, and Jalen Reagor set to hit free agency this offseason, the Bolts will certainly be in the market for help at receiver. It helps that the Chargers are currently expected to have the seventh-most cap space available ($74.6 million) this offseason to address the needs on their roster.

Besides getting a chance to face the Kansas City Chiefs twice a year, the idea of Hill playing in the powder blue uniforms is something that needs to be considered here.

Los Angeles Rams

Ever since Sean McVay was hired to be their head coach in 2017, the Los Angeles Rams have been ultra-aggressive in acquiring talented players via trade. With Matthew Stafford nearing the end of his career and Cooper Kupp potentially showing signs of decline, adding a speedy weapon like Hill could pique the interest of the Rams, especially since they likely wouldn't need to part ways with an early-round pick.

After dealing with cap issues in previous years, Los Angeles will also enter the upcoming season with $56.7 million in cap space. Despite Hill being viewed as a distraction in the locker room at times, the Rams didn't hesitate to bring in a disgruntled Odell Beckham during the 2021 season, which led to a Super Bowl victory.

While acquiring Hill doesn't guarantee the Rams a Super Bowl bid, there's a chance he still has plenty left in the tank after dealing with a wrist injury throughout the 2024 campaign. If Hill can even provide some speed to the offense in 2025, it would drastically improve the outlook of an aerial attack that became overly reliant on Puka Nacua -- who led the team in target share (37.0%), air yards share (36.4%), and yards per route run (3.97) in his nine healthy games this year.

Even though the Rams have slightly altered their roster-building approach in recent years, I wouldn't completely rule out McVay and general manager Les Snead getting involved in the Hill sweepstakes if he officially requests a trade.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets with your first $5+ bet—regardless if you win or lose! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.