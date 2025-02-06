3 Best Rushing Player Prop Bets for Super Bowl LIX

The 2025 Super Bowl is almost here, and there are a lot of fun, unique ways to get in on the action via the Super Bowl betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

In this article, we'll look at the best Super Bowl rushing props for Sunday's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Let's dig in.

Rushing Player Prop Picks for Super Bowl LIX

As terrifying as it can be to take the under on Saquon Barkley's rushing yards prop, it's one of my favorite bets for the Super Bowl.

Saquon Barkley - Rushing Yds Saquon Barkley Under Feb 9 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Admittedly, Barkley has rushed for at least 111 yards in five straight games, including rushing yards totals of 119, 205 and 118 yards in three playoff games. He's had runs of 68 and 70 yards in his last two games. If he pops a long run like that in the Super Bowl, this under recommendation is likely cooked.

With that said, I like our chances if Barkley doesn't bust a big one. Heck, he ripped off a 70-yard run on his first carry in the NFC Championship and still nearly went under 110.5 yards, finishing with 118.

The strength of Kansas City's D is the run defense. KC ended the regular season as the 12th-best run defense, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics. The Chiefs allowed only 70.4 rushing yards per game to RBs, the third-fewest.

Oddly, the Eagles have played just three games this season against defenses that rank in the top 12 against the run, with two of those being clashes with the Green Bay Packers. In those games, Barkley was held under 111 rushing yards in two of the three games.

Plus, there's reason to be concerned about the interior of the Eagles' offensive line versus Chiefs' star d-lineman Chris Jones -- which is one of the key matchups of the Super Bowl.

Our NFL player projections have Barkley running for 100.7 yards.

Isiah Pacheco lost his lead role this season, with Kareem Hunt pacing the Chiefs' backfield in snaps in each of the last four games (excluding a meaningless Week 18 affair). Despite that, Pacheco can clear this low bar on Sunday.

Isiah Pacheco - Rushing Yds Kansas City Chiefs Feb 9 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While Hunt has been the RB1, Pacheco's snap counts hadn't been too far behind until the AFC title game, when Hunt (38 snaps) doubled up Pacheco (19). That's not ideal. But it's not like Hunt has been all that good, averaging a blah 3.6 yards per carry on the season.

In short, it's not a lock Pacheco runs as a distant RB2 in the Super Bowl.

Even if Pacheco's role is pretty limited, he can still cash this over. Pacheco has a long run of at least eight yards in seven of his nine games this season, so he's capable to getting to 21 rushing yards on just a handful of carries.

We project Pacheco for 22.3 rushing yards against Philly.

Let's get a little weird by dipping into a market that I think is a fun one.

There are a lot of variables in this market -- a market that can be found in the rushing props tab on FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl page -- most notably which team gets the ball first. But I like taking a shot on Jalen Hurts to be the first player to record 10-plus rushing yards.

Hurts' rushing yards prop is listed at 40.5 yards, and we have him running for 42.8 yards on 9.8 attempts -- so he's expected to be fairly active as a runner. For Hurts to cash this market, we will likely need him to rip off a run of double-digit yardage early in the game, probably the Eagles' first drive.

Hurts has recorded a first-quarter run of at least 15 yards in two of the Eagles' three playoff games. He can do it on either a designed run or a scramble, and he has the speed to scamper for a chunk gain whenever he takes off.

We need to catch lightning in a bottle with this one, but I think it's a fun market to throw a dart at.

In addition to this, I also like Hurts to go over 6.5 first-quarter rushing yards (-114).

Jalen Hurts - 1st Qtr Rushing Yds Kansas City Chiefs Feb 9 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

