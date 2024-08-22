3 Best Receiving Prop Bets for Rookie Wide Receivers

The 2024 NFL season is inching closer, and the time is ticking to place season-long player props. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a variety of season-long options in the NFL player props section for passing, rushing, and receiving statistics to give everyone a chance to predict whether players fall short or exceed expectations this year.

Our own Annie Nader already took a look at receiving player props to target for the 2024 campaign. But within this article, we'll be focusing on season-long props specifically for the rookie wide receivers.

This year's rookie receivers are being labeled a special group, and there is an opportunity for quite a few of them to carve out decent-sized roles on their respective teams. Taking that into account, let's dive into three rookie receiving props to consider for the 2024 season.

Rome Odunze Prop Bets

Upon entering the NFL, Rome Odunze joins a Chicago Bears offense that is littered with plenty of talent surrounding fellow rookie signal-caller Caleb Williams. Our fantasy football projections are projecting Williams to throw for 4,171 passing yards in 2024, which would be the third-most passing yards for a rookie in NFL history.

Given the bullish stance our projections and myself have for a Williams-led aerial attack, it seems ideal to get Odunze at this receiving yards number. Along with Williams' projections, FanDuel Research envisions Odunze cruising past his current prop by forecasting him for 855 receiving yards this year.

Even with D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, and D'Andre Swift also being fixtures in the passing game, Odunze figures to be on the field often in his debut season. Among wideouts with 75-plus targets in college football a season ago, Odunze had the 16th-most yards per route run (2.93), 12th-most yards per reception (17.8), and 6th-most receiving touchdowns (13), via PFF, so it'll be tough for the Bears to keep him off the field.

Spanning across the 2021, 2022, and 2023 NFL Drafts, there have been five wide receivers selected in the top 10. All five of those receivers registered 866-plus receiving yards in their rookie campaigns, and it's hard to imagine Odunze becoming the first top-10 pick at the position to finish with fewer than 676 receiving yards since Mike Williams in 2017.

Keon Coleman Prop Bets

There is uncertainty surrounding Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' passing game this season due to the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. Instead of replacing Diggs with another proven star wideout, the Bills elected to replace their former duo with the likes of rookie Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Mack Hollins.

Even with a new-look skill group, the projections have Allen tossing the fourth-most passing touchdowns (31.6) in 2024, and he's thrown 29-plus passing touchdowns in each of the last four seasons. While Coleman didn't have elite peripheral metrics (1.74 yards per route run and 57.5% reception rate) at Florida State in 2023, he did have the ninth-most receiving touchdowns (11).

Aside from Coleman going from catching passes from Jordan Travis to Allen, Samuel's turf toe injury could open the door for the first-year receiver to get more looks early in the season. Coleman has already been getting plenty of snaps in two-receiver sets with the starting offense during the preseason, and he could gradually earn an expanded role if he excels out of the gate.

In the scenario where Coleman rotates in and out as he gets acclimated to the pros, his size and strong hands should at least make him a preferred red-zone target for Allen. With none of Samuel, Valdes-Scantling, Hollins, Khalil Shakir, or Dalton Kincaid proving they can be go-to options yet, Coleman has a chance to pile up touchdowns in his rookie campaign.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Prop Bets

Since the 2019 NFL Draft, there has been a rookie wide receiver to eclipse 1,051 receiving yards in each year. The list of pass-catchers to achieve that benchmark during that span includes the likes of A.J. Brown, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Garrett Wilson, and Puka Nacua.

Becoming part of the elite class of wideouts is easier said than done in the NFL, but Marvin Harrison Jr. has the opportunity to do just that ahead of his rookie year with the Arizona Cardinals. Besides tight end Trey McBride, the Cardinals have a group of solid ancillary weapons like Michael Wilson and Zay Jones for Kyler Murray to pepper with targets.

The runway is clear for Harrison to emerge as an alpha option for Murray in Arizona's new-look offense immediately after he logged the 5th-most yards per route run (3.44), 11th-most yards per reception (18.1), and 3rd-most receiving touchdowns of the college wideouts with 75-plus targets in 2023. There's a reason why Harrison possesses an average draft position (ADP) of WR9 (16.3 overall), according to FantasyPros' consensus ADP for half-PPR fantasy football leagues.

At the moment, projections have Murray finishing with the most passing yards (3,792) of his career since 2020 when he aired it out for 3,971 yards while Harrison is projected to account for 1,224 of those yards. DeAndre Hopkins notched 1,407 receiving yards in 2020 as the No. 1 option for Murray, so there is reason to believe Harrison can approach 1,100-plus yards with the former first-overall pick looking his way often in 2024.

