3 Best Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Jets at Steelers

Two teams who made a huge move in search of improvement collide on primetime this week.

The New York Jets need wins right now. They're 2-4 and took another step behind the Buffalo Bills with a heartbreaking loss on Monday that came down to New York's inability to kick a field goal. Sensing their mortality, the team made a move to give away a draft pick and pry Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders. He'll play in this one.

Not to be outdone, the Pittsburgh Steelers are shifting at the sport's most important position. As originally planned, Russell Wilson will usurp Justin Fields for the first time this season. A 4-2 record wasn't enough for the youngster to hold off the former Super Bowl winner as Mike Tomlin's signal-caller.

Who will get the better of who with these parts shifting?

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for this week's edition of Sunday Night Football.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sunday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets

Jaylen Warren +430

As Jaylen Warren spent his first week of 2024 entirely off the injury report, the running back's time to shine for Pittsburgh is coming.

Warren handled seven carries and saw three targets in last week's blowout of the Las Vegas Raiders. He saw two snaps in the red zone to Najee Harris' six, so that role is also closing to be closer to 50-50 as it largely was in 2023.

There's no doubt that the Steelers should continue to feature Warren as the season progresses and he gets stronger and stronger off the early-season hamstring issue. Warren is the better running back, posting 1.13 rushing yards over expectation per carry to Harris' 0.38 last year. Pittsburgh has tumbled to 21st in numberFire's schedule-adjusted rushing metrics, and his injury is probably a huge reason why.

I'd prefer Warren in a prop market for scrimmage yards, but unavailable, our Week 7 fantasy football projections are generally bullish on his entire outlook. In addition to 57.2 projected scrimmage yards, the projections' total touchdown forecast (0.32) would place him closer to +265 for an anytime score.

Davante Adams - Total Receptions Over

Davante Adams - Receiving Yds Over

This is probably as "square" as I'll get in a prop market, but there is zero -- and I mean zero -- doubt that Aaron Rodgers is going to absolutely feed Davante Adams after clearly lobbying to trade for the former Green Bay Packers star.

Rodgers is notoriously influenced by criticism, and leaving Adams parked in the garage would bring on a great deal of it. Adams led the NFL in target share (32.1%) the last time he and Rodgers played on the same offense -- although that was lacking a secondary receiving talent like Garrett Wilson. Still, these aren't exactly high marks for Adams to clear in his debut.

You could make the case for both Wilson and Adams' overs within an offense that's as concentrated as it gets in the NFL. Wilson's 30.8% target share is joined by Allen Lazard's (18.3%) as the only marks above 8.0%. The former All-Pro should scoot right into Lazard's secondary role with heightened efficiency.

We've got Adams projected for 4.8 catches and 60.4 yards in his debut. That's even alongside Wilson's projection of 4.8 catches and 59.3 yards. According to nF, the Steelers rank 1st against the rush and 19th against the pass, so the Jets should need both to move the ball on Sunday.

