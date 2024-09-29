3 Best Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Bills at Ravens

Early in the season, the hope is that primetime on Sunday is filled with a true heavyweight fight. That's absolutely the case in Week 4.

Two excellent candidates to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC will collide as the Buffalo Bills visit the Baltimore Ravens in Charm City.

Baltimore is still making up ground on an 0-2 start, surviving a late flurry from the Dallas Cowboys to avoid an 0-3 death knell. Meanwhile, Buffalo appears they could be the best team in the NFL if a +64 point differential in three games is any indication.

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for this week's edition of Sunday Night Football.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Sunday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Most of the attention in the touchdown market for this matchup is -- rightfully -- going to Derrick Henry (-135), but I'm actually looking at his teammate, Zay Flowers.

Some of the ambiguity in Baltimore's tight end room has led to a team-best -- and outright solid -- receiving role in the red zone. Flowers has a 30.0% target share in the scoring area, seeing 1.0 red zone targets per game despite last week's extremely positive script.

Buffalo's defense is more vulnerable in the short-to-intermediate area where the Ravens -- and Flowers -- thrive. Our Week 4 fantasy football projections expect 0.43 total touchdowns for Flowers in Sunday's game, which implies roughly +186 odds if correct. The former Boston College Eagles standout seems to be the best value for a score in this one.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

This line makes no sense in a game where Buffalo is a small underdog.

In the Bills' only competitive game of the season, Josh Allen was credited with nine rush attempts. He's topped at least seven attempts in six of his last seven games that ended within 14 points when including last season's playoffs. The only reason why he's been limited in the last two games was a lopsided score in their favor.

Baltimore is also numberFire's 6th-ranked rush defense compared to its 28th-ranked pass defense. Joe Brady has made the Bills one of the rush-heaviest squads in the league, but this matchup could require a change of plans.

Even our projections are a bit lower on Allen's attempts (6.0) given what we've seen this season, but I'm willing to make an executive call in this direction when expecting a back-and-forth contest where the Bills' pass rate rises dramatically.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

There's a seperation between who bettors and fantasy football players believe are the Bills best wideouts and who the Bills themselves think are the best choices.

The reality of the Bills' wide receiving corps right now is that Mack Hollins has a key role. Hollins has run a team-best 67.5% of the team's routes to this point. Khalil Shakir (62.6% route rate in Week 3) is knocking on the door, but it was still Mack who ran a team-high 24 routes last week.

He's involved. Apologies to my fellow Keon Coleman dynasty owners. Curtis Samuel truthers...it's over.

With that the case, I don't get this line. He drew two targets for 25 yards in Buffalo's only competitive game so far, and Hollins even topped this line last week in a 37-point win. It'll only take a catch or two.

Our projections expect 1.3 catches for 16.9 yards for him in this game, and Hollins' 17.7-yard average depth of target (aDOT) is a good omen this yardage total could be one-and-done with a single catch.

Opt-in to the Gronk Profit Spike and apply a 50% Profit Boost on an Anytime Touchdown Scorer wager on NFL games happening September 29th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.