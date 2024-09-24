Adjusted NFL Pace and Pass Rate Report: Ranking Week 4's Fastest Games

Pace and pass rate can tell us a lot about offensive tendencies for NFL teams.

Teams that are trailing will -- naturally -- be inclined both to play faster and throw more often than they may initially want to do.

Conversely, perhaps quick, pass-heavy teams are getting out to big leads and are then slowing things down in the fourth quarter and grinding clock.

These will affect raw outputs for team data, so I wanted to account for that when digging into team pace trends.

This season, I'll be posting pass rate over expectation numbers (as designated by nflfastR's live win models, which account for game situation) and adjusted pace numbers (my own methodology of anticipating expected pace based on numerous in-game factors).

Here are the fresh numbers for this week -- plus a ranking for each upcoming matchup.

NFL Pace and Pass Rate Over Expectation

This table shows pass and run plays per game, adjusted pace, pass rate plus pass rate over expectation, pass rate over expectation, and no-huddle rates that exclude two-minute drills.

Pass/Run Plays Only Plays/G Rank Adj Pace Rank Pass% + PROE Rank Pass Rate OE Rank Non-2MD No Huddle% Rank MIN 53.3 28 28.4 1 56.5% 15 2.7% 5 9.9% 14 SEA 59.7 15 28.8 2 67.6% 5 6.1% 2 23.1% 3 DAL 64.7 8 28.8 3 67.9% 4 -0.7% 11 12.4% 11 CLE 65.7 5 29.0 4 70.8% 3 3.8% 3 17.9% 6 DET 69.7 1 29.3 5 44.9% 23 -7.7% 25 0.6% 32 HOU 65.3 6 29.3 6 63.4% 8 0.7% 9 9.3% 15 IND 48.7 32 29.4 7 41.0% 27 -11.1% 28 19.1% 4 View Full Table

NFL Week 4 Pace and Pass Rate Preview

Here's a look at this week's games in terms of average pace and pass rate (plus pass rate over expectation). The table is initially sorted by average offensive pace, so the higher the game, the faster it should be -- and the more plays we should anticipate.

Matchup Averages Pace Rank Pass% + PROE Rank Away Pace Home Pace Away Pass%+ Home Pass%+ SEA@DET 29.0 1 56.2% 8 28.8 29.3 67.6% 44.9% DAL@NYG 29.3 2 62.6% 3 28.8 29.8 67.9% 57.4% PIT@IND 29.6 3 36.8% 15 29.8 29.4 32.7% 41.0% CLE@LV 29.9 4 72.0% 1 29.0 30.7 70.8% 73.1% MIN@GB 29.9 5 40.7% 13 28.4 31.4 56.5% 24.8% DEN@NYJ 30.2 6 60.2% 6 29.5 30.9 63.9% 56.5% NO@ATL 30.2 7 36.5% 16 31.0 29.5 28.8% 44.3% View Full Table

