3 Best Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Seahawks at Lions

I'm not sure anyone anticipated that this showdown on Monday Night Football would be this fun.

New Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has the team flying high at 3-0, leading to a showdown of NFC contenders as they head to Motown to battle the Detroit Lions. Detroit isn't a divisional leader thanks to the upstart Minnesota Vikings, but no one will be surprised if last season's NFC runner-up ends up one spot better in 2025.

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for this week's second Monday night game.

Monday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

I always prefer to back Jahmyr Gibbs in this market due to his versatility, and it's possible the backfield shifts a little bit more his way in a game with better pace than last week's 33-point affair with the Arizona Cardinals.

While David Montgomery is still Dan Campbell's proverbial late-game hammer, Gibbs has posted 22.0 adjusted opportunities to Montgomery's 22.3 this season. It's nearly been an even split -- and one we saw lean Gibbs' way later in the season last year.

Seattle is numberFire's second-ranked pass D, which should help Gibbs achieve this prop in two areas. First and most obvious, Detroit could lean more on the run; they were 10th in rush rate over expectation entering Week 4 and love to do so. Secondly, fewer quality downfield looks could result in more checkdowns toward the second-year back.

FanDuel Research's Week 4 fantasy football projections have Gibbs forecasted for 59.8 rushing yards and 22.3 receiving yards on 17.8 total opportunities. The Seahawks are second overall in adjusted pace, so don't be surprised if he eclipses that last number, too.

The final two props I'm looking toward come from the Lions' defense remaining a clear funnel to throw the ball in 2024.

Detroit is nF's 5th-best run defense, but they're only 16th against the pass. That should be fine by the Seahawks because, in addition to Kenneth Walker III managing an oblique injury, new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has brought his air-raid style from the Washington Huskies. Seattle was first in pass rate over expectation (6.1%) entering Week 3.

That's one reason why it's setting up to be a career year for D.K. Metcalf. Metcalf's 87.3 yards per game thus far are certainly inflated by a pair of long touchdowns, but he's also had a terrible script for production in two of the three games. A tighter affair -- and perhaps even trailing -- could mean more than 8.0 targets his way. That's still a team-best 23.8% share of looks.

Against the Lions, current respective team leaders in target share this season have all eclipsed 64 receiving yards and averaged 87.3 yards per game overall.

We've got Metcalf projected for 69.8 receiving yards in tonight's contest. With catches of at least 56 yards in each of the past two games, I'd be patient on this prop even if it doesn't look amazing early.

I'd prefer an "attempt" market on Geno Smith, but we're likely not going to get one. Even oddsmakers want to see how Smith's new wheels play out in this projected environment.

One of the veteran quarterback's "points of emphasis" this season is clearly using his legs a bit more when required. Smith is up to 3.7 rush attempts per game in 2024 after just 2.5 a year ago, and he's topped this yardage line (10.5) in two of three games thus far. The exception came in last week's blowout of the Miami Dolphins where his legs weren't really a necessity.

The "pass funnel" benefitting Metcalf should mean more rushing opportunities for Smith, too. Though Matthew Stafford was a statue in the opener, Baker Mayfield (34 rushing yards) and Kyler Murray (45) actually led their team in rushing yards against Detroit each of the past two weeks. These are small samples, but this appears to be a decent matchup for QBs to scoot.

FDR's projections expect 12.8 rushing yards on 2.9 attempts from Geno. It certainly seems worth a dart the way the Lions force teams to throw the ball.

