3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 3/5/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers

Two Metropolitan Division rivals will collide on Wednesday night, with the surging New York Rangers hosting the Washington Capitals. After a slight dry spell, the Capitals got back in the win column their last time out while the Rangers have won seven of their last 10. The Capitals have outscored the Rangers 12-7 over their previous two games, which gives us some confidence a big night for the visitors could be on the horizon. Dylan Strome has fit in nicely with the Capitals and has played a significant role on their top power-play unit. In this matchup, Strome oozes value to record a power-play point for the Capitals.

Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Ottawa Senators are in a playoff race in the Eastern Conference while the Chicago Blackhawks will try to spoil the party at home on Wednesday. The Senators haven’t been playing their best hockey lately, but this matchup in Chicago against a 'Hawks team that gives up plenty of chances couldn’t come at a better time. Brady Tkachuk continues to lead by example for the Senators, and his style of play is what the team will need to get back on track. Tkachuk has found the back of the net three times over the last five games. Tkachuk can put together a statement and record a multi-point outing on Wednesday.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night. The Leafs come in playing some good hockey, posting a 5-0-1 record over their last six games. A big reason that the Maple Leafs have been finding success out of the break revolves around their depth scoring, which takes some of the load off their stars up front. Matthew Knies has been very strong in his second year in the NHL, tallying 24 goals in 57 games. Knies has found another offensive gear of late, which has seen him record three or more shots on goal in each of his last two games. We’ll happily ride on that trend to continue in this matchup.

