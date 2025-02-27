3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Thursday 2/27/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

San Jose Sharks vs. Montreal Canadiens

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Emil Heineman +450 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Montreal Canadiens will try to string together a third straight victory when they host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. The Canadiens have been a different team this season when they’ve been healthy and rolling four lines. A big part of the equation has been rookie forward Emil Heineman. He’s provided the depth scoring and a quietly lethal shot that’s been on full display. Heineman’s already found the back of the net 10 times this year and hasn’t missed a beat since returning from injury after the break. Against a lackluster Sharks squad, there’s a lot of value in his price to light the lamp this evening.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers

Player 3+ Shots on Goal Player 3+ Shots on Goal Evan Bouchard +102 View more odds in Sportsbook

For the second time this season, the Edmonton Oilers will look to get some payback after suffering a Game 7 defeat to the Florida Panthers in last year's Stanley Cup Final. Both teams are built to compete again for the Stanley Cup, making these points all the more valuable as they try to secure playoff positioning. The Oilers have been in a rut of late, but there should be some motivation on the board to snap out of it tonight in this big clash. Evan Bouchard remains a polarizing defender, but you can’t question his offensive output. The talented blueliner is slowly getting his offensive groove back and has recorded a five-shot outing in his second game back from the break. There’s value in Bouchard finding some lanes from the point tonight.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Player 4+ Shots on Goal Player 4+ Shots on Goal Sidney Crosby +260 View more odds in Sportsbook

Another edition of the Battle of Pennsylvania will transpire Thursday night between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers. Neither the Penguins nor Flyers have amounted to much this season, yet these teams often create fireworks when they face off. This is the second time they will meet up this week, and the Pens are looking for revenge after an ugly loss. Sidney Crosby has terrorized the Flyers throughout his sensational NHL career. Crosby still has another gear, which has seen him register 60 points. The future Hall of Famer has only faced off against the Flyers twice this year, but in four meetings last season, he averaged four shots on goal per game. That’s good enough for us to take a home run swing on Crosby continuing his high volume against a bitter rival.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



