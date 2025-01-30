3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Thursday 1/30/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins

Player 3+ Shots on Goal Player 3+ Shots on Goal Kyle Connor -164 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Winnipeg Jets' road trip continues Thursday night when they visit the Boston Bruins. The Jets are coming off an impressive road victory on Tuesday in Montreal, and there’s value in that momentum continuing at TD Garden. Kyle Connor has been one of the league’s top goal scorers this season, and his shot attempts have taken an uptick lately, recording at least three shots on goal in three of his last five games. The Bruins aren’t scaring anyone defensively right now, and this is a good matchup where Connor can pounce on opportunities.

Minnesota Wild vs. Montreal Canadiens

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Juraj Slafkovsky +320 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Montreal Canadiens and Minnesota Wild are set to collide on Thursday night. The Wild are taking to the ice for the second night in a row, facing a Canadiens team that has been reeling lately. Juraj Slafkovsky has been much better in the second half of the year, quietly tallying six points over his last seven games. With Slafkovsky heating up and a tired Wild squad heading to the Bell Centre, there’s value in the former first-overall pick to find the back of the net.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Player 4+ Shots on Goal Player 4+ Shots on Goal Mikko Rantanen +172 View more odds in Sportsbook

The new-look Carolina Hurricanes will look to continue rolling when they host the Chicago Blackhawks. The Hurricanes haven’t missed a beat since they acquired Mikko Rantanen, who’s transitioned seamlessly into the mix on their top line. Rantanen has registered 16 shots on goal over his last five games but has compiled four or more in two of his previous three. There’s value in Rantanen’s strong play continuing into this juicy matchup against the Blackhawks on Thursday night.

