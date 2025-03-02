3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Sunday 3/2/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars

Player 3+ Shots on Goal Player 3+ Shots on Goal Robert Thomas +185 View more odds in Sportsbook

A pair of Central Division foes will collide on Sunday evening, with the Dallas Stars hosting the St. Louis Blues. The Stars remain a perennial Stanley Cup contender, while the Blues are trying to stay in the mix for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. With the buzz surrounding the Blues, a fire sale could realistically be on the horizon heading into Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

One constant we’ve seen from the Blues is their star center, Robert Thomas, who evidently won’t be going anywhere. Thomas is a building block for this franchise and has recorded at least three shots on goal in three of his last five games. There’s value in that trend continuing against the Stars.

Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers

Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Artemi Panarin +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Nashville Predators and New York Rangers will face off for the second time this year on Sunday. The Rangers are trying to rack up some points to get back in the wild-card mix in the Eastern Conference. To say it’s been a disappointing season for these respective franchises to this point would be an understatement. Entering the year, most experts saw these teams having no problem making the postseason and sitting on March 2nd, which appears severely unlikely on both accounts.

Even in a down year, Artemi Panarin has still played with a swagger for the Rangers. If the Rangers' powerplay is finding success, a big reason for that is the playmaking that Panarin brings to the table. If the Rangers get back in the win column, they’ll need Panarin to find a way to get back on track and produce.

New Jersey Devils vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Jack Eichel +186 View more odds in Sportsbook

Two potential Stanley Cup contenders will battle it out on Sunday night with the Vegas Golden Knights welcoming the New Jersey Devils. The Golden Knights have recorded points in 7 of their last 10 games while the Devils are 5-5 over that same sample size. The Golden Knights already found success against the Devils earlier this year, and the way they continue to be built, it’s not hard to envision that transpiring for a second time.

Jack Eichel has been a force for the Golden Knights this year and finally looks like a fully healthy version of himself. Eichel hasn’t been lighting the league on fire lately, but this matchup presents a spot he can take advantage of. Eichel already found the back of the net against the Devils this year, and the price for him to record a multi-point outing stands out on Sunday.

