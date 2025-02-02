3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Sunday 2/2/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Dallas Stars

Player 4+ Shots on Goal Player 4+ Shots on Goal Zach Werenski +182 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Columbus Blue Jackets continue their road trip on Sunday when they visit the Dallas Stars. The Blue Jackets have picked up three wins in a row and 7 over their last 10 games. Over that stretch, they’ve continued to be led by their top defenseman, Zach Werenski.

The Norris Trophy candidate has been dominant this season, tallying 57 points in 52 games. Werenski has recorded at least four shots on net in three of his last four games. The value price of him to continue that trend today stands out in this matchup.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Jack Eichel +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Vegas Golden Knights and New York Rangers are set to collide on Sunday evening. With the Rangers set to play for the second day in a row, this is a great spot to travel an elite club like the Golden Knights. This doesn’t even factor in the overall inconsistencies we’ve seen from the Rangers this season.

Jack Eichel has been electric this year for the Golden Knights, leading the team with 64 points. Eichel is red-hot over his last five games, notching four goals. With the struggles the Rangers have had in their own zone at times this year, this is a nice angle to target Vegas in this matchup.

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken

Player 3+ Shots on Goal Player 3+ Shots on Goal Matt Coronato +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Calgary Flames will try to continue their playoff push when they visit the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night. The Flames remain right in the hunt for the last Wild Card position in the Western Conference. The Flames have been getting contributions from all over the lineup, and the emergence of young talent such as Matt Coronato has really elevated this group into playoff contention.

Coronato has been finding his offensive stride in the NHL and has also recorded at least four shots on goal in three of his last four games. There’s value backing his shot output to stay strong on the road.

