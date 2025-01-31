3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Friday 1/31/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Tage Thompson +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres are set to face off on Friday evening. After blowing the doors off Boston earlier this week, the Sabres will look to continue their offensive surge against Nashville, who has been no stranger to significant struggles this year.

Tage Thompson has been finding his game and is coming off a hat-trick performance. He’s been a streaky goal-scorer throughout his NHL career, and we’re banking on that continuing in this good matchup at home against the Preds.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars

Player 3+ Shots on Goal Player 3+ Shots on Goal Wyatt Johnston +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Vancouver Canucks have found some positive momentum, but they’ll run into a good Dallas Stars team on Friday night. The Stars have some solid depth at both ends of their roster, making it difficult for a team like Vancouver to keep up on the road in this matchup.

Wyatt Johnston has been heating up lately, and the opportunities continue to be there nightly. Johnston has recorded three or more shots on net in two of his last three games. With a strong matchup on tap, there’s value in that recent trend continuing.

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche

Player 5+ Shots on Goal Player 5+ Shots on Goal Nathan MacKinnon +146 View more odds in Sportsbook

The St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche collide in a Central Division showdown on Friday night. The Avalanche haven’t exactly found their game after the recent blockbuster trade, but a return home should help fix some of their issues.

Nathan MacKinnon has more on his plate now, and he’s coming off a seven-shot performance in New York. MacKinnon needs to lead by example with his team in a rut, and he’s recorded at least six shots on net in four of his last five contests. That’s a great sign if you’re looking for value to back on Colorado.

