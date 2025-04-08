3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 4/8/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens

An Original Six showdown with serious playoff implications is appointment viewing for even the most casual hockey fan. The Detroit Red Wings are six points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the final wild card spot, and the Wings have a game in hand. They can cut into that deficit with a strong showing in La Belle Province.

Both teams have stepped up their defensive efforts as they gear up for the playoffs. The Habs have held their last four opponents to an average of 7.3 high-danger chances per game, with all but one of those foes recording eight or fewer. Likewise, the Red Wings have held three of four teams to seven or fewer quality chances, yielding a tidy average of 7.8.

Detroit has eclipsed seven high-danger opportunities, just one over that four-game sample, without surpassing 23 scoring chances in any contest. Montreal’s offensive production has been equally disappointing, averaging a paltry 21.3 scoring and 7.5 high-danger chances across the same four-game sample.

Neither the Canadiens nor the Red Wings are gaining traction in the attacking zone. Still, their defensive structure has been sublime. As a result, we see an edge on the under in this pivotal Atlantic Division clash.

Ottawa Senators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets haven’t given up on their playoff aspirations yet. They are eight points back with six games to play and can make up a big four-point swing versus the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Still, the Jackets’ chances aren’t as promising as the betting line implies.

These teams met a few nights ago, with the Sens prevailing 4-0. That was the second straight game in which the Jackets were shut out, and their metrics don’t point toward a more robust showing in Ottawa. Moreover, Columbus is being exposed in its own end, giving up 10 or more high-danger chances in five straight.

The Senators’ offense continues to operate at an efficient rate. Over their last 10 games, they’ve gone north of 10 high-danger chances in all but two of those outings. While that’s a promising standard, we still expect increased scoring from them in the short term. The Sens’ shooting percentage is just 6.5% over their last five, implying that Sunday’s three-goal effort at five-on-five is a sign of things to come.

The Jackets don’t have the defensive structure to limit the Sens or the offense's ability to keep pace. As a result, the edge lies in backing the visitors in this one.

Seattle Kraken vs. Utah Hockey Club

The Seattle Kraken are coming off a monumental upset over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. Still, they will be hard-pressed to replicate that success when they take on the Utah Hockey Club tonight.

Seattle was substantially outplayed last night. Unfortunately, that has become Kraken’s standard lately. The expansion franchise has posted below-average expected goals-for ratings in three of their past four, yielding a 43.9% mark over that stretch. Most notably, the Kraken are suffering in their own end, allowing ten or more quality chances in all but one of those contests.

At the same time, we’ve seen improved offensive production and output from the NHL’s newest franchise. Utah has tallied nine goals at five-on-five over its last four, averaging 11.3 quality opportunities. Additionally, they are playing sound defensive hockey, holding all but one of those opponents to six high-danger chances.

The betting line is steep but underestimates Utah’s chances of victory. Consequently, we give the edge to the Utah Hockey Club in this Western Conference showdown.

