3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 4/30/25

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Home ice advantage has made all the difference in the first-round matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues. The home team is 4-0 in this series, outscoring the visitors by a cumulative 19-7 margin. Still, this series is closer than the scores imply.

The scores don't reflect it, but defense has reigned supreme in this series. The Blues have been held to an average of 6.8 high-danger chances per game, falling below double digits in all but one of those contests. Similarly, Winnipeg has recorded eight or fewer quality opportunities in three of four for a slightly improved 8.0 average.

Another factor to consider is that Connor Hellebuyck isn't nearly as bad as he's shown in this series. Over the last two games, the perennial Vezina Trophy candidate has been torched for 11 goals on 43 shots, yielding a 74.4% save percentage. More concerningly, he's been yanked from both contests.

Expect an improved effort from Hellebuyck and the Jets on Wednesday. Still, it won't be enough to walk away with the win casually. For the first time in this series, we see an edge in betting that this one goes to overtime.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

The Montreal Canadiens appeared to have missed their shot. After inching closer with a Game 3 victory, the Habs blew a third-period lead to the Washington Capitals in Game 4. Now, their backs are against the wall, and there's nothing they can do to wiggle free.

Even on home ice, Montreal couldn't find a way to limit the Caps' attack. Washington attempted eight high-danger chances in the first contest, following up with 10 more on Sunday night. In doing so, the Capitals are still averaging 11.0 quality opportunities per game, a benchmark that will be on the rise after Game 5.

More importantly, the Capitals are making the most of those chances, while the Habs continue to falter. Through the series' first four games, Washington has recorded 10 goals at five-on-five, tallying multiple goals in each outing. Conversely, Montreal has been held to one or fewer tallies in every contest but Game 3. Again, that's a Capitals' advantage that is more pronounced in Washington.

The Canadiens have been unable to break through Washington's tough defensive exterior. That mountain is too high to climb, with the series shifting back to the nation's capital. On that basis, the edge lies in backing the Caps.

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

The Tampa Bay Lightning may have earned home ice advantage in the regular season, but they gave it away in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Bolts face a 3-1 series deficit heading into a must-win Game 5 versus the defending champs. The Florida Panthers taste blood, and we expect them to go for the kill.

The Panthers' offense has been clicking, and they can turn to an underappreciated asset on Wednesday night. Evan Rodrigues is a depth scoring forward consistently deployed in the attacking zone and drives production.

Through the series' first four games, Rodrigues has started 76.5% of his shifts in the attacking zone, contributing to 62.5% high-danger chances and 66.7% expected goals-for ratings. That has translated to six shots on net, including two contests with multiple attempts. However, Rodrigues has still been held goalless throughout the series.

As it stands, Rodrigues's actual goals-for rating is almost 17 points below expected. Moreover, his shooting percentage is significantly diminished. At +500, there is tremendous value in backing him to find the back of the net in Tampa.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

