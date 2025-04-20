3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Sunday 4/20/25

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we’ve still got plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

About this time every year, Toronto Maple Leafs fans start planning the Stanley Cup parade route. And every year since 1967, they’ve had to cancel those plans. Still, some of the hoopla might be deserved this year. The Maple Leafs start their championship trek with a Round 1 showdown versus their intra-provincial rivals, the Ottawa Senators.

Toronto has embraced a different analytics persona this season, and it’s clearly paid off. The Maple Leafs have abandoned their metrics-driven performance in favor of a more opportunistic approach. Despite ranking in the bottom-half of the league in scoring and high-danger chances, the Leafs ranked 12th in five-on-five scoring and eighth in scoring across all strengths. That’s a strength Toronto will use to its advantage in Game 1.

Senators netminders have hit a wall recently. Over the last five games, they’ve given up 15 goals at five-on-five, watching their save percentage plummet to 86.0% over that stretch. More concerningly, the Sens don’t have the offensive production to offset those woes. Ottawa is notoriously bad on the road, recording just five goals at five-on-five over their last four games.

Ultimately, the Sens don’t possess the goaltending to hamper the Leafs’ scoring or the offense to keep pace. On that basis, the edge lies in backing the Leafs in this one.

For most of the last decade, Auston Matthews has been synonymous with the Maple Leafs success. However, Mitch Marner continues to assert himself as the premier analytics player on that team. We expect him to demonstrate as much in Sunday’s clash at the Scotiabank Arena.

Marner leads the Leafs in virtually every offensive category. His 431 high-danger chances are 24 more than the next closest player. Further, he outpaces William Nylander in terms of scoring opportunities by nearly 60. Most impressively, he’s done so despite starting most of his shifts in the defending zone.

For the first time in his career, Marner eclipsed the 100-point plateau. His 102 points were a career- and team-best, and he was propelled by a late-season push. Over the last five games of the regular season, Marner totaled eight points, with all but one of those coming at even strength.

Undoubtedly, Marner has been the engine that drives the Leafs this season. His upward trajectory carries him into a pivotal series opener. We expect Marner to respond as he typically does. There is immense value in backing him to go over his points prop.

Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights

For the second time in three years, the Vegas Golden Knights have triumphed over the Pacific Division. In doing so, they’ve set up a first-round matchup with the Minnesota Wild. The betting market clearly favors the Knights, but there’s still value in getting a piece of the top seeds.

Vegas’ success was reflected in its analytics profile. They wrapped up the regular season with the sixth-best expected goals-for rating in the league. A benchmark they improved on over the latter stages of the campaign. Over their last seven games, the Knights have outplayed all but one of their opponents. Altogether, they’ve posted a 54.6% eGF rating, giving them a substantive advantage over the Wild.

Minnesota’s most recent efforts have looked much less impressive. The Wild have outplayed their opponents just twice over their last seven games. Not surprisingly, they have out-scored just one team at five-on-five and have given up 25 goals across that sample.

The Knights’ presumed success is captured in the betting price, but we think their chances of winning exceed the implied probability. Consequently, we see an edge in getting a piece of the Golden Knights moneyline at this price.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NHL Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

