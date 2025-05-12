3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Monday 5/12/25

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Tonight, the Carolina Hurricanes can stake themselves to a 3-1 series lead versus the Washington Capitals. Carolina has been the superior team throughout the series, but its scoring doesn’t match its production. With that, we are anticipating a higher-scoring Game 4 in Raleigh.

So far in the second round, the Hurricanes have been held in check. Despite averaging 12.0 high-danger chances and 32.3 scoring opportunities per game, the Canes have tallied just four goals at five-on-five against the Capitals. Consequently, they have a 5.7% shooting percentage, putting them significantly below their regular-season average of 8.7%. Inevitably, sustained production will eventually lead to increased output.

The Capitals find themselves in an even more woeful position. Washington hasn’t scored more than one goal at five-on-five in any game this series. Moreover, they have just two goals at five-on-five and four goals across all strengths. That diminished scoring doesn’t reflect the 10.0 high-danger chances the Caps are averaging throughout this series.

The Caps and Hurricanes are due for increased output. The total in this Metropolitan Division matchup continues to dip, amplifying the perceived edge on the over. We anticipate a deluge of scoring in Game 4.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Vegas Golden Knights flaunted their championship pedigree in Saturday’s pivotal Game 3 win versus the Edmonton Oilers. With the Golden Knights needing another win to level the series, we anticipate another tightly-contested battle on Monday night before returning to Vegas.

The Knights and Oilers have traded chances all series, resulting in a constant power struggle between these two Western Conference juggernauts. In Games 1 and 3, Edmonton held the analytics advantage, out-chancing the Golden Knights and producing a superior expected goals-for rating. In Game 2, Vegas wielded those advantages, attempting 19 high-danger opportunities and leaving with a 58.1% expected goals-for rating.

Further, the actual results reflect the seesaw nature of the series. Edmonton scored the game-winning goal with three minutes left to play in the series opener. Subsequently, Game 2 needed overtime to determine a winner, then Vegas scored with 0.4 seconds remaining in the most recent outing.

The moneyline prices reflect the close nature of this Pacific Division slugfest, but there is still a substantive edge on the 60-minute tie. Given how evenly matched these teams are, we can’t overlook the value of betting that this one goes to overtime.

Over the past few seasons, the Oilers’ reliance on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl has been the team’s downfall. However, the balance has tilted to the other extreme in this series. Edmonton is getting contributions from its entire lineup, with McDavid and Draisaitl seeing diminished scoring against the Knights. Still, the Oilers’ dynamic duo remains unstoppable and should see an increase in scoring immediately. With that, we’re eyeing the value on Draisaitl to record two or more points in Game 4.

After dominating the Hart Trophy conversation over the latter part of the regular season and then posting nine points through the first four playoff games, Draisaitl has been held relatively quiet lately. The German center has just six points over his last five games, recording one or fewer points in three of those contests.

That decrease in scoring has come despite his constant production. Draisaitl averages 16.0 scoring and 7.0 high-danger chances per game, putting him among the playoff leaders. Moreover, he outpaces McDavid in expected goals-for rating and starts 77.9% of his shifts in the attacking zone.

An imbalance between production and output indicates an immediate increase in scoring for Draisaitl. Both he and McDavid are poised for game-changing performances. Still, at plus money, the value lies in backing Drai to record multiple points.

