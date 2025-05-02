3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Jets vs. Blues in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets for Game 6 of Jets-Blues

There is no denying the prevailing home trend that has emerged in the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues first-round matchup. After Winnipeg's Game 5 victory, the hosts are now 5-0. At the current prices, we see an edge in backing that trend to persist at least one more game.

While the home team has been victorious each time out, Wednesday's tilt was the first time the visitors held the analytics advantage. The Blues put together a 51.1% expected goals-for rating while maintaining their elite offensive production. For the second straight game, St. Louis put up double-digit high-danger attempts, posting a series-best 13 opportunities.

Moreover, the Blues' defensive structure is on another level when they can line match at home. The Jets were held to a cumulative 12 high-danger chances in the first two in St. Louis. They put up eight quality opportunities in Game 3 and a more modest four in Game 4. Predictably, that correlates with a substantive decrease in their output with Winnipeg being held to a lone five-on-five tally in each contest.

Analytically, the ice is tilted in the Blues' favor. Still, their advantage is more pronounced than the betting line implies. On that basis, we see value in backing St. Louis in this spot.

So far, this matchup has been one of the highest-scoring series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Through five games, the Jets and Blues have combined for 34 goals, going over in all but one of those games. The current betting price suggests that Friday's tilt should be a lower-scoring affair, but the underlying metrics support otherwise.

Both teams have had their fair share of chances, particularly across the more recent contests. Winnipeg and St. Louis combined for 56 scoring and 27 high-danger chances in Game 5, resulting in seven goals at five-on-five. Likewise, Game 4 featured six goals at five-on-five, with a robust 45 scoring and 19 high-danger chances being swapped.

Inherent in those results is that goaltending hasn't been up to the usual standard in this series. All-world netminder Connor Hellebuyck is stopping just 82.2% of the shots faced. Likewise, Jordan Binnington is operating below optimal levels, producing an 89.3% save percentage.

As we've seen, these squads feature a plethora of top-end offensive talent. Combined with the increased offensive productivity, we see an edge in taking the over in Game 6.

The Blues have gotten production out of their entire roster, but Pavel Buchnevich stands above the rest. The Russian winger has totaled seven points through five games while spending a hefty amount of time on the team's top powerplay unit. After being held scoreless on Wednesday night, we're counting on a bounce-back performance on home ice.

Buchnevich does it all for the Blues, and that's captured in his analytics profile. Across all strengths, he as a 50.6% Corsi rating, while producing an average of 8.0 scoring and 2.2 high-danger chances per game. Further, he starts 57.9% of his shifts in the attacking zone, enhancing Buchnevich's scoring capacity.

Goals have been easy to come by for the Blues forward this postseason. Buchnevich recorded an assist in each of the first four games, adding a hat trick in Game 3. His five-on-five production and output has been solid, but Buch is making the most of his time on the powerplay. So far, he has tallied three powerplay points while averaging close to three minutes a game on the man advantage.

Once again, Buchnevich will be asked to shoulder much of the offensive burden as his Blues face elimination. As he has all series, we expect him to respond with another solid performance. Of all the Buchnevich props, we see the most value in backing him to record at least one powerplay point on Friday night.

