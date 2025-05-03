Mets vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mets vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Mets (22-11) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (14-19)

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and SNY

Mets vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-144) | STL: (+122)

NYM: (-144) | STL: (+122) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+112) | STL: +1.5 (-134)

NYM: -1.5 (+112) | STL: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) - 3-2, 1.74 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 1-3, 4.68 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Tylor Megill (3-2, 1.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Erick Fedde (1-3, 4.68 ERA). Megill and his team have a record of 2-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Megill's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Cardinals have gone 2-4-0 against the spread when Fedde starts. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in four of Fedde's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Mets vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (56.5%)

Mets vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while New York is a -144 favorite despite being on the road.

Mets vs Cardinals Spread

The Mets are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +112 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -134.

Mets vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Mets-Cardinals contest on May 3 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 17, or 73.9%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious nine times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of their 32 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread mark of 18-14-0 in 32 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have gone 10-13 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.5% of those games).

St. Louis has a 2-5 record (winning just 28.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

In the 33 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-13-2).

The Cardinals are 14-19-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York with 40 hits and an OBP of .473, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .664. He's batting .345.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is second in slugging.

Alonso hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with two home runs, six walks and four RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .258 with eight doubles, five home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and two RBI.

Francisco Lindor is batting .295 with a .473 slugging percentage and 16 RBI this year.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .229 with a .279 OBP and 22 RBI for New York this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .254 with six doubles, five home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 74th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Brendan Donovan leads his team with 40 hits and a .386 on-base percentage, with a team-best .483 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .333.

He is fifth in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .237 with nine doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Victor Scott II is batting .273 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

Mets vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/2/2025: 9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/20/2025: 7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/19/2025: 3-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/18/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/17/2025: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2024: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/7/2024: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/6/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!