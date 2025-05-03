Padres vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Padres vs Pirates Game Info

San Diego Padres (20-11) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-21)

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and SDPA

Padres vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-120) | PIT: (+102)

SD: (-120) | PIT: (+102) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162)

SD: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Padres vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 1-3, 4.28 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 1-3, 5.93 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Randy Vasquez (1-3, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Bailey Falter (1-3, 5.93 ERA). Vasquez's team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. This will be Vasquez's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Pirates have gone 2-4-0 against the spread when Falter starts. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Falter's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Padres vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (59.9%)

Padres vs Pirates Moneyline

San Diego is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +102 underdog at home.

Padres vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +134 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -162.

Padres vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Padres-Pirates on May 3, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Padres vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 12 wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year San Diego has won 12 of 15 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 31 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 31 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 18-13-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-14).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 5-13 (27.8%).

In the 33 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-16-1).

The Pirates have gone 12-21-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 39 hits and an OBP of .419 to go with a slugging percentage of .602. All three of those stats are tops among San Diego hitters this season. He has a .345 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters, he is third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Manny Machado has 10 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks. He's batting .278 and slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .339.

His batting average ranks 41st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 64th, and his slugging percentage 74th.

Machado brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Luis Arraez has 31 hits this season and has a slash line of .313/.346/.465.

Arraez enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with a double, a triple, two walks and five RBI.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 26 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .346.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has put up an on-base percentage of .364 and has 26 hits, both team-best numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .245 and slugging .519.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 38th and he is 23rd in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .264. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 65th, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds has put up a slugging percentage of .377, a team-best for the Pirates.

Enmanuel Valdez has three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .216.

Padres vs Pirates Head to Head

5/2/2025: 9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2024: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/13/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/12/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/8/2024: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/7/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/6/2024: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/26/2023: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/25/2023: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/24/2023: 8-4 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

