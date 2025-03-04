3 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Prop Bets for Tuesday 3/4/25

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from Evolving-Hockey.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

One of the most obscure options to lead a game's goal-scoring market on Tuesday has to be Nazem Kadri.

However, it's not like the Calgary Flames forward isn't fully deserving of that honor. Though he's one goal behind the team lead, he's taken 61 more shots on goal than the next-closest teammate. His shooting percentage (10.4%) is just down from his career-long mark (10.9%).

The Philadelphia Flyers' goaltending situation is here to help. An elite skating D, Philly sits fourth in expected goals (xG) allowed per 60 minutes (2.76), but their three netminders have combined for -21.98 goals saved above expectation (GSAx) in at least 15 games each. They certainly miss Carter Hart.

With Samuel Ersson (-7.78 GSAx) projected to start between the pipes, FanDuel Research's NHL projections forecast 0.49 median goals for Kadri. He should be a smidge closer to +158 for a score if that's correct.

No team on the slate can match the Tampa Bay Lightning's 3.70-goal implied team total, so we've got a choice to make on the first line.

Jake Guentzel has been dynamic in his first season with the club, tallying 27 goals (tied 14th in the NHL). The problem? That trails or matches his linemates, Brayden Point (32) and Nikita Kucherov (27). However, at the longest odds of them by a good margin, that still works.

All are in a good position opposite a Columbus Blue Jackets team that's eighth allowed in goals per 60 minutes (3.21). They're a bottom-12 team in xG allowed and high-danger chances allowed per 60, too.

We've got Guentzel projected for 0.65 median goals, which sandwiches him between Point (0.68) and Kucherov (0.56). Comparing all three relative to their odds in the market, the left winger is the best bet today.

Can the San Jose Sharks get on a run?

San Jose's 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs was among many upsets Monday, and they'll have to turn it around on a back-to-back today. The good news? The Buffalo Sabres are in the same boat, having lost in Montreal last night.

Buffalo has allowed the fourth-most xG per 60 minutes (3.21), and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (-0.45 GSAx) hasn't made a difference to help in goal. Surprisingly, this is a good spot for San Jose's offense again, which usually means Tyler Toffoli contributes.

Toffoli's made a difference in his first year by the bay. He's got five more goals than anyone on the team and has fired 2.83 shots on goal per game atop the Sharks' lead forward line in all ice conditions.

It's rare you'll see a leading scorer in this territory against Buffalo, but we've got Toffoli projected for 0.48 median goals. There's value in backing him to score as these teams punch in each other's weight class.

