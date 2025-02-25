3 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Prop Bets for Tuesday 2/25/25

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from Evolving-Hockey.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Seth Jarvis +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Carolina Hurricanes' 3.5-goal team total (at -110) doesn't seem too bothered by a length trip to Quebec.

That's because the home Montreal Canadiens have leaked like a sieve on the defensive end for much of 2024-25. Montreal is a bottom-three club in expected goals allowed per 60 (3.66 xG) and save rate (.883 SV%).

Oddly enough, the Mikko Rantanen deal has done wonders for linemate Seth Jarvis. Jarvis has scored three times in his last seven games and added 2.33 shots on goal per game. The further benefit might just be full stability on the top even-strength and power-play unit with Rantanen and Sebastian Aho. These guys are the team's big three.

FanDuel Research's NHL projections expect 0.53 median goals from Jarvis. There's inherent value here as the highest goal projection on his line at its third-shortest odds.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Frank Vatrano +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

To no one's surprise, the Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres share a lofty game total (6.5).

It's easy to side with the visitors in the goal-scoring market, though. At 25.83 goals saved above expectation (GSAx), Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is in the Vezina Trophy mix as a netminder. Buffalo's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (-0.65 GSAx)? Not as much.

Frank Vatrano is a sniper, firing a team-best 3.20 shots on goal per game this season. However, that's resulted in only 17 markers. If there's an individual player that'll benefit from a weak goalie, Vatrano is at the top of the list on the Ducks' first even-strength and power-play unit at left wing.

We've got Vatrano projected for 0.43 median goals in this contest, meriting closer to +186 odds for one if that's correct.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Clayton Keller +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

The schedule has held Clayton Keller and the Utah Hockey Club offense back recently.

They've faced six top-12 teams in terms of limiting xG over their seven February contests, but the Chicago Blackhawks are a welcomed reprieve. Chicago has coughed up the fifth-most xG per 60 minutes (3.33) while Petr Mrazek (-5.95 GSAx) hasn't stopped the bleeding in the crease.

Far from a coincidence, Keller has scored in only one game this month. It was a double dip, but that's still vastly underperforming 29 shots on goal. The 26-year-old's TOI average this month (21:15) has seen a significant bump from his season-long mark (19:15), too.

At 0.57 median goals, Keller is one of the projections model's best looks for a goal tonight regardless of odds. We'd have expected these odds a bit closer to +131.

