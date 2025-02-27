3 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Prop Bets for Thursday 2/27/25

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from MonkeyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Seth Jarvis +190 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Carolina Hurricanes shouldn't have trouble finding the net against a Buffalo Sabres team that gives up the seventh-most expected goals per 60 (3.16) and projects to start goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who has a middling 2.5 goals saved above expected this season.

Our NHL projections like Seth Jarvis' chances of securing a goal the most on the Hurricanes. He's projected for 0.49 goals, which comes to roughly +158 odds of scoring if accurate and suggests he's a solid value at this price.

Jarvis has a team-high 22 goals over this campaign with a solid 19:24 average time on ice per game. He plays on the first power-player unit, and six of his goals have come on power plays.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Patrik Laine +195 View more odds in Sportsbook

It's never a bad idea to attack the San Jose Sharks, who rank last in expected goals allowed per 60 (3.54), give up the fourth-most high-danger chances per 60 (12.74), and possess the 10th-worst penalty kill percentage (75.98%). Projected starting netminder Alexandar Georgiev has the NHL's third-worst goals saved above expected mark (-11.4), too.

Patrik Laine is tied for the sixth-best goals projection (0.51) on tonight's slate, so these +195 any time goal odds are mighty appealing. He's another player with a role on the first power-play unit, and he's scored a goal in two straight games since the break. While Laine's minutes can fluctuate from game to game, he owns the team's second-best mark in shots on goal per 60 (9.34).

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Pavel Dorofeyev +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Vegas Golden Knights are heavy home favorites over the Chicago Blackhawks and own the slate's highest implied team total (4.55).

Chicago allows the fourth-most expected goals per 60 (3.36) and the third-most high-danger chances per 60 (12.85). The Blackhawks' projected starting goalie, Petr Mrazek, sits at -10.7 goals saved above expected, which is the league's fourth-worst mark.

Needless to say, we should expect Vegas to pot plenty of goals tonight.

Our model has Pavel Dorofeyev topping the Golden Knights in projected goals (0.49), making him an appealing target. Despite trailing several teammates in time on ice per game (16:25), Dorofeyev leads the team in goals (23), averages the second-most shots on goal per game (2.9), and plays on the first power-play unit.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.