3 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Prop Bets for Friday 1/24/25

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our daily NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from Evolving-Hockey.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

The Philadelphia Flyers' goaltending issues hit Long Island tonight, opening the door for several New York Islanders in this market.

Philadelphia's tandem of Ivan Fedotov (-3.88 goals saved above expectation) and Samuel Ersson (-9.48 GSAx) are both bottom-25 goaltenders on the year, so tonight's starting decision is rather inconsequential.

Among Isles forwards firing the puck at them, winger Mathew Barzal's price stands out -- likely because he's on pace for the fewest goals of his career after an early-season upper-body injury. He's still potted three in his past four starts on New York's top forward line and power-play unit.

This prop likely enters south of two-to-one soon. FanDuel Research's daily NHL projections expect 0.52 goals from Barzal in tonight's game, implying closer to +147 odds for one.

No team tonight has a higher implied total than the Tampa Bay Lightning (3.81). The betting public knows that, too.

Tampa's goal-scoring market is a bit saturated, but if we dig a little deeper, Brandon Hagel makes sense. Hagel's quietly on pace for a career-high 35.7 goals on Tampa Bay's top forward line and power-play unit.

Why is this matchup so enticing? The Chicago Blackhawks allow the fifth-most expected goals (3.29 xG) per 60 minutes with the league's 12th-worst SV% (.890). They're not proficient at limiting or stopping chances.

We've got Hagel projected for 0.57 goals on Friday, which is third-most of any skater. He's got the fourth-shortest odds on his own team. There's value here.

Last year in Phoenix, picking on the Utah Hockey Club's slow pace and goaltending was not ideal. The move to Salt Lake hasn't helped their defense.

The HC has allowed the 14th-fewest goals on paper so far, but they've actually allowed the 11th-most xG per 60 minutes (3.05). Regression is imminent.

The Winnipeg Jets, second in the NHL in points (67), can deliver it. Winnipeg is third in xG per 60 minutes (3.45) as an offense, and part of that resurgence has been a return to All-Star form from Nikolaj Ehlers.

On Winnipeg's second forward line and first power-play unit, Ehlers is on pace to top 25 goals for the first time since 2021-22.

At 2.53 shots on goal per game, the winger's shot volume is there to score. Our NHL projections see him as Winnipeg's third-most likely scorer (0.47 median goals) behind Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele, but those two are +160 or shorter at a similar projection.

