3 Best NFL Wild Card Weekend Player Prop Bets for Steelers at Ravens

Best Player Prop Picks for Steelers at Ravens

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Fresh off arguably the best season of his storied career, Ravens running back Derrick Henry figures to be a focal point for his offense in the postseason. In a game Baltimore is expected to win by multiple scores, we can look for him to go over 20.5 rush attempts on Saturday night.

Derrick Henry - Rush Attempts Pittsburgh Steelers Jan 12 1:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Henry ran the ball at least 21 times in just 7 of 17 games this season. But all seven of those came in the nine games Henry played at least 60% of snaps -- something we should anticipate happening in the postseason.

Now, the playoffs are a different beast than the regular season. This will be just the eighth postseason game of Henry's career, but in the three playoff games his Tennessee Titans came away victorious, Henry totaled 23, 34, and 30 rush attempts.

This is, obviously, a different situation than Henry found himself in Tennessee. But the Ravens aren't exactly swimming in offensive playmakers outside of Henry and Lamar Jackson, especially with top wideout Zay Flowers already ruled out for Saturday's game.

As such, Henry should be in line for an expanded workload in a game the Ravens are favored by 9.5 points in. That should only further amplify his rushing volume, priming him to go over 20.5 rush attempts.

Considering the spread (Ravens -9.5) and final tally the last time Pittsburgh visited Baltimore (27-13 in favor of the Ravens), it's not a stretch to say the Steelers could face a negative game script on Saturday night. With Jaylen Warren's passing game role growing over the second half of the year, he figures to reap the benefits of an enhanced aerial attack. That positions him well to go over 3.5 receptions on Saturday night.

Jaylen Warren - Total Receptions Pittsburgh Steelers Jan 12 1:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Across eight games with Russell Wilson under center and George Pickens active, Warren ranks third on the team with an 11.8% target share. He's averaged 2.8 receptions per game over that stretch but has managed at least 4 receptions in three of those -- all of which have come in the last five games within that sample.

His role has been growing, too. Since Week 12, Warren leads the Pittsburgh running back room with a 50.6% snap rate and 40.6% route rate. Najee Harris has a 42.2% snap rate and 26.8% route rate over that same span. Warren has a 14.2% target share in those games, while Harris is down at a 9.7% share.

Baltimore, meanwhile, has given up an above-average target rate to the running back position. But due to the high opposing pass rate they've faced, the Ravens have actually allowed the 10th-most running back receptions and sixth-most running back targets on the year.

That helped Warren total four and five receptions across two regular season matchups with Baltimore. With another negative game script expected for Pittsburgh, Warren's in another strong spot to go over 3.5 receptions on Wild Card Weekend.

Though Baltimore's secondary improved gradually throughout the season, finishing 10th in schedule-adjusted pass defense, they ceded production to wide receivers all year long. They were in the bottom five in yards and receptions allowed to the position -- all while giving up the third-highest aDOT (average depth of target) to opposing wideouts.

The Steelers saw that play out firsthand in their Week 11 matchup. Top target George Pickens saw a season-high 12 targets in Pittsburgh's win, catching 8 for 89 yards. That included a 37-yard reception, showing the kind big-play ability he possesses.

Pickens wasn't available for their Week 16 rematch, but it's all systems go for Saturday night. While his standard receiving yards prop (55.5) is enticing on its own, I'd rather approach this angle with an alt line, capitalizing on Pickens' field-stretching prowess.

George Pickens - Alt Receiving Yds George Pickens - Alt Receiving Yds George Pickens 70+ Yards +172 View more odds in Sportsbook

The third-year receiver has recorded at least 70 yards in 7 of 14 games this season, 5 of which came in the 8 games he's played with Russell Wilson at quarterback. In eight games with Russ under center, Pickens leads the team with 67.1 receiving yards per game. He has a 24.9% target share and 45.3% air yards share to boot, while 3.5 of the 7.4 targets per game he's seen have come at least 10 yards downfield.

The spread (Ravens -9.5) indicates Pittsburgh could face a negative game script early, but it doesn't hurt that Baltimore has faced the highest raw pass rate (64.5%) and pass rate over expectation (+2.7%) in the league. And while Pittsburgh hasn't thrown much regardless of situation, they've averaged the fourth-fewest seconds per play when trailing since Wilson took over under center.

That should up the play volume for both sides -- though this game projects as the second-fastest-paced game on Wild Card Weekend to begin with. More plays should translate to more looks for Pickens given how often Russ has looked his way. With Baltimore allowing the fourth-highest deep target rate in football, there are multiple avenues for Pickens to crack 70 receiving yards.

