3 Best NFL SGP Bets for Week 7

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 7

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime Touchdown (+170)

Kyle Pitts Over 40.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Over 46.5 (-215)

The Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons will meet up for an indoors game that features a close spread (3.0) and high total (50.5). This sets up as a fun foundation for a Same Game Parlay, and the first thing I want to target is a touchdown from Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

JSN touts a 20.3% target share, as well as a team-leading 26.9% red zone target share and 38.5% end zone target share. That usage is awfully intriguing considering the expected game environment on tap for Sunday, and we can't forget that Seattle leads the league in passing rate over expectation.

As a kicker, JSN is due for some major scoring regression. Every player in the league who has logged at least 49 targets has scored a minimum of two touchdowns this season, except for Smith-Njigba. I'm betting that regression will strike in this matchup.

Let's turn to Atlanta's offense and look for Kyle Pitts to exceed his yardage prop. He's earned a 14.3% target share this season, but that's increased to 15.6% across his last two games. He reeled in 88 yards in Week 5 and 70 yards in Week 6. While Pitts' market shares aren't amazing, he will go up against a Seattle defense that has surrendered the ninth-most targets and fourth-most receiving yards to tight ends in 2024, so I like him to notch over 40.5 yards in this one.

We can cap off this SGP by tacking on an alternate total. We're assuming that JSN scores and Pitts gets involved in the passing game, which correlates with a high-scoring contest. 46.5 points seems quite manageable for these two offenses, and I like this number in particular since it accommodates a key total of 47 points, the fourth-most frequent game total in the NFL.

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Jahmyr Gibbs Anytime Touchdown (+125)

Jameson Williams 50+ Receiving Yards (-104)

Lions Moneyline (+104)

Two NFC North powerhouses will butt heads this weekend, and I'm going to back the Detroit Lions to hand the Minnesota Vikings their first loss of the season.

The Lions currently rank first in our power rankings while the Vikings rank fourth. Detroit's offensive line ranks first (per PFF) and has helped the team average a league-high 30.7 points per game.

Unfortunately, DE Aidan Hutchinson is out on the injured reserve, but the Vikings will also be missing a key starter in Blake Cashman (toe). Everything we've seen from the Lions has been expected, but Sam Darnold and the Vikings have been a surprise and their hot streak could run dry in a game of this magnitude.

A Detroit win goes hand-in-hand with a signature offensive performance. Jahmyr Gibbs has +125 odds on his touchdown prop, which I'm all over considering he enjoys a 47.1% red zone rush share, 21.4% red zone target share, and has reached the end zone in three out of five games.

Finally, let's look for Jameson Williams to log 50 yards versus Minnesota. Jamo has earned a 19.7% target share and a team-high 38.1% air yards share this season. His speed matched with a 14.2 aDOT has allowed him to rack up a minimum of 76 yards in all but one game. On top of that, PFF considers his matchup against Byron Murphy one of the top WR/CB matchups to exploit in Week 7.

Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders

Diontae Johnson Anytime Touchdown (+155)

Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime Touchdown (-170)

Terry McLaurin Over 63.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

The Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers will meet up for a match that's showing a week-high 51.5 over/under. As the 8.5-point favorites with a 30.5 implied team total, Washington figures to be popular in prop markets and DFS, and rightfully so. But we can't forget that the Commanders, themselves, struggle with a 29th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense (per numberFire), which puts Diontae Johnson in a good spot to score.

Johnson's got a massive 27.4% target share, 39.3% air yards share, 39.3% red zone target share, and 71.4% end zone target share. While Carolina's O can be ineffective, those are still mouth-watering numbers, especially in this matchup.

Next up, let's look for Brian Robinson, who is trending in the right direction after sitting out in Week 6, to contribute a score. Robinson has scored five touchdowns in as many games this season. He dominates a 32.6% red zone rush share and 23.1% red zone target share. Our projections have him down for 0.64 touchdowns this week, the second-most behind only Kyren Williams.

Let's invite Terry McLaurin to the Same Game Parlay party. McLaurin enters Sunday with a 26.1% target share, 51.9% air yards share, 14.6 aDOT, and he averages 3.8 downfield targets per game. A date with Carolina's 30th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense could prove quite fruitful for one of the league's hottest targets. McLaurin is averaging 79.3 receiving yards through four games opposite teams whose pass defenses rank in the bottom 13, so I like him to notch over 63.5 yards against Carolina.

