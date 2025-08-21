3 Best NFL Preseason Week 3 Bets and Props for Thursday 8/21/25

It's time to get those final tuneups locked in. Week 3 of the preseason is here.

We have a two-game slate on tap tonight, neither of which featured joint practices leading in. Thus, I'm comfortable expecting some fireworks on Thursday night -- at least in one of the games.

Which bets stand out across FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's check it out.

NFL Preseason Week 3 Betting Picks

Steelers at Panthers

Those fireworks I mentioned? Yeah. They're probably not coming here.

Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales proved indifferent toward the preseason in his coaching debut as his teams averaged just 15.3 points per game last year.

This year? They've scored 13 points combined in two games.

Not. Great. Bob.

You can see why when you look at the quarterback depth chart. Neither Bryce Young nor Andy Dalton will play Thursday, leaving the full game to Jack Plummer and Bryce Perkins. Perkins just joined the team Monday, and he's likely here due to Plummer's struggles. Plummer has averaged -0.50 EPA per drop back, according to Next Gen Stats.

This 15.5 mark is a super low number, but I think it could be even lower once you consider the quarterback situation for Carolina.

Patriots at Giants

Since the NFL shifted to a three-week preseason in 2021, Week 3 games have featured an average of 40.4 points. We've got some decent quarterback play on both sides, so I think we should see this game hover near that baseline.

The New York Giants are the catalysts here with four NFL-ish-caliber quarterbacks on the roster. As a team, they've averaged 0.21 EPA per drop back through two preseason games, according to Next Gen Stats.

The best of the bunch in that category has been Jaxson Dart at 0.41. We should see plenty of Dart tonight, given he'll hand the reins of the offense over to Russell Wilson after this. They'll want to let the rookie get his feet wet, and he has shown that's a plus for the preseason.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel hasn't disclosed who will play tonight, but both Joshua Dobbs and Ben Wooldridge have looked good enough in their limited action for me to like the full-game over.

I don't mind if you want to play it more conservative with 225-plus receiving yards, which is +102. But these quarterbacks are letting it rip, so I want a bit more upside.

Through the first two preseason games, the Giants have 724 receiving yards, or 362 per game. Their 89 pass attempts are tied for the league lead through two weeks, and they seem comfortable airing it out no matter who is under center.

The Giants have a lot of veteran receivers who are fighting for a roster spot, meaning those quarterbacks should have help outside, as well. I think this is quality value, given the depth chart and the mindset the Giants have shown us thus far.

