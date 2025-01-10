3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Wild Card Weekend

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our NFL projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some NFL player props that look appealing for this week.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL Prop Picks for Wild Card Weekend

Simply put, George Pickens cannot ghost his team this weekend.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will meet up on Saturday night, and the Steelers enter as 9.5-point 'dogs. Baltimore owns the top-ranked schedule-adjusted rush defense in the league, acting as a pass-funnel for opposing offenses. With that in mind, let's look for Pickens to crack 60 yards.

Pickens saw a team-leading 26.5% target share and 46.2% air yards share this season. He notched at least 60 yards in 7-out-of-14 games (50.0%), including 5-out-of-8 games (62.5%) with Russell Wilson under center. These +114 odds imply a 46.7% probability.

George Pickens - Alt Receiving Yds George Pickens - Alt Receiving Yds George Pickens 60+ Yards +114 View more odds in Sportsbook

In a Week 11 contest against Baltimore, Pickens caught 8 of his 12 targets for 89 yards. He missed three games in December due to injury and hasn't made much of a splash since, but we have reasons to vouch for a bounce back on Saturday. Baltimore's limiting run defense and ability to get out to an early lead should put the Steelers in a pass-heavy game script, and Russ will need to look for his top target. Add in Pickens' big-play tendencies, and 60 yards doesn't appear to be a difficult task.

Our NFL projections forecast George to tally 69.8 yards in this matchup.

One week of rest should have Saquon Barkley ready to roll for Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Saquon averaged 21.6 rush attempts per game this season. He handled north of 20.5 carries in 9 out of 16 games -- good for a 56.3% hit rate on the over. Since Week 8, he shouldered at least 21 attempts in 7-out-of-10 games. Green Bay's pass D (7th) ranks out better than their rush D (10th) and Barkley ranks third in next expected points (NEP) added per attempt among all rushers.

Philadelphia, by way of Saquon, has put on a time of possession masterclass this season. They controlled possession at a 53.9% rate (first) and a whopping 55.1% rate at home (first). Green Bay, meanwhile, posted an awful 47.1% time of possession percentage on the road, the fifth-worst mark in the league. The Eagles should look to exploit that this weekend, particularly since Jordan Love can pull off a comeback with speed.

Saquon Barkley - Rush Attempts Green Bay Packers Jan 12 9:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Our NFL projections expect Barkley to fall a tad short (98.3) of his yardage prop -- which is set at 103.5 -- but they do expect him to handle 21.1 carries on Sunday.

As if we needed more reason to get excited about Wild Card Weekend, the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off on Sunday night for a game that's showing a close spread (3.0) and a slate-high over/under (50.5).

Baker Mayfield's passing + rushing prop is currently set at 265.5, but I want to push it a step further.

On the season, Mayfield averaged 286.9 passing + rushing yards. He nabbed 300 total yards in 10-out-of-17 games (58.8%), but these +188 odds imply only a 34.7% probability.

Baker Mayfield - Alt Passing + Rushing Yds Baker Mayfield - Alt Passing + Rushing Yds Baker Mayfield 300+ Yards +188 View more odds in Sportsbook

Tampa Bay came out of their Week 10 bye with a troublesome 4-6 record. From there, it was evident that the Bucs needed to either win out -- or come close to that -- in order to reach the postseason.

So, what did Baker do? He posted an average of 311.6 passing + rushing yards across his next seven games, hitting the 300-yard mark in all but two contests. He's been playing and performing in must-win games, and I'm expecting the same thing this weekend.

You can also check out our latest 2024-25 NFL Playoffs printable bracket

Which Manning brother will win the Kick of Destiny 3: Peyton vs. Eli? Get your FREE pick in now. If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets! ! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.