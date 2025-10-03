3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 5

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

NFL Prop Picks for Week 5

Malik Nabers has been ruled out for the season after sustaining a torn ACL. The injury could mean big things for Darius Slayton moving forward.

Nabers missed two games in his rookie season. Slayton picked up the pieces with ease, logging 22 targets and 179 yards in that two-game stretch. We can't necessarily project Slayton to see that same workload and output this time around, but he's shown he is not only able to earn targets, but also make good use of them.

Jaxson Dart and company will visit the New Orleans Saints this weekend. Dart threw for only 111 yards last week, but that was against a solid Los Angeles Chargers defense and the Giants were in a tough spot losing Nabers mid-game. This week, Dart gets to face a 29th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense in a domed stadium. It's a much better environment for him, and we don't even need Dart to be all that efficient in order for Slayton to clear this low bar.

Our NFL projections forecast Slayton to earn 6.4 targets for 56.8 receiving yards in this one.

Javonte Williams has gotten off to a great start in 2025, and there's a few things at play that lead me to believe his rushing prop is set too low for Week 5's date against the New York Jets.

Williams has logged 54, 97, 76, and 85 rushing yards on 5.0 yards per carry efficiency and a 72.9% snap rate through four games. Entering Week 5, he's sixth among all running backs in rushing yards and rushing yards after contact.

He's been efficient in a sizable role, and that role could grow only larger with Miles Sanders (knee, ankle) at risk of missing this contest. Sanders has not practiced as of Thursday while fifth-round rookie Jaydon Blue has yet to see the field this season.

The Dallas Cowboys have a 24.5 implied team total and are favored by 2.5 points in this one. There's a real chance we get Dallas in a positive game script for the first time of the season this weekend, which could result in more carries than normal for Williams. Our NFL projections expect Javonte to turn 18.5 carries into 75.5 yards this weekend.

Betting on De'Von Achane in just the rushing or receiving market runs the risk of us getting burnt. He can put up huge numbers in either department, and we don't always pick the right one.

But for those same reasons, I do see value in shooting high on Achane as a receiver this weekend, particularly with Tyreek Hill out.

Here's a look at Achane's receiving yards output across 11 games with Tua Tagovailoa last season: 15, 24, 32, 35, 45, 50, 56, 58, 69, 70, and 76 receiving yards. That's good for 48.2 receiving yards per game, and he put up 50-plus yards in more games than not in the split.

Achane has one of the strongest roles in football entering Week 5. He's running 74.1% of the routes and seeing a 20.7% target share. In Week 2, he caught 8 of his 10 targets for 92 yards. Take Hill out, and we have reason to believe Achane could feast in the passing game on Sunday. It helps that he'll draw a soft matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

