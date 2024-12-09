3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Bengals at Cowboys

The final game of Week 14 is a Monday night clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals.

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Bengals take on the Cowbots on Monday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Monday Night Football Best Player Prop Picks

The Cowboys have been able to put up points lately, scoring 26 and 34 points over the last two weeks. Their point total line for today is at 21.5 points, so oddsmakers are expecting a decent Dallas output against a blah Cincinnati defense.

That puts me on this Brandon Aubrey bet.

Aubrey has an incredible track record at home, going 35 of 36 on field goals and 34 for 35 on extra points. Indoors for his career -- whether it be home or away -- Aubrey is 38 of 39 on extra points and 42 of 43 on field goals. So, in short, we can be confident about him converting whatever chances he gets.

Over the last two games, Aubrey has totaled 9 and 10 kicking points, and that's with him missing a pair of field goals in one of the games. He's been getting plenty of chances, and the Cowboys being without Dak Prescott might not be a bad thing for Aubrey's point totals as it could result in more drives ending in field goal tries.

Our NFL player projections have Aubrey totaling 2.0 field goals and 2.3 extra points.

Jalen Tolbert has gone under this line in four of his past five games, including in three of the four games since Cooper Rush took over full time.

The one game Tolbert went for 26-plus yards was a 2-catch, 41-yard effort last time out, but Jake Ferguson missed that game. Ferguson is expected to play tonight -- as is Brandin Cooks, so there should be quite a bit of competition for targets behind CeeDee Lamb.

Even with Cooks playing just once during Rush's time as starter, Tolbert hasn't seen much action in that span, averaging 2.2 catches per game over the past four. Last week. in Cooks' return from injury, Tolbert's snap rate was 72%, his lowest since Week 4, and that was with Cooks playing only 39% of the snaps.

With an extra-long break between tonight's game and Dallas' past outing on Thanksgiving, there's a chance Cooks' snap rate jumps in this one, which could result in even less playing time for Tolbert.

Our model has Tolbert projected for 21.2 receiving yards tonight.

Dallas has been elite at getting after the quarterback this year, and I like Micah Parsons to register a sack tonight versus a Bengals offensive line that's been struggling of late.

The Cowboys lead the NFL in pressure rate (29.1%) and hurry rate (10.6%), and they've done that despite Parsons playing just eight games.

In four games since coming back from injury, Parsons has racked up 5.5 total sacks, notching at least one sack in three of four games. He's back to his best.

Joe Burrow has been sacked at least three times in three straight games. The Bengals' offensive line has had a really tough time away from home this season, permitting at least three sacks in five of six road games.

We project Dallas to tally 3.0 sacks today, and I like Parsons at these odds.

