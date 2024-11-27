3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Giants at Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Giants at Cowboys Thanksgiving Betting Picks

Malik Nabers has the squeaky wheel narrative this week. After not getting targeted in the first-half last week, he ended the game with 6 catches on 9 targets for 60 yards and had a 30.0% target share for the full contest.

The Cowboys have struggled to limit opposing wideouts this year and rank near the bottom of the league in some key metrics: 27th in catch rate over expectation, 25th in target per route rate, and 29th in yards per route run.

While Nabers' quarterback situation is iffy, it wasn't exactly great all season, and he has still averaged 74.6 yards per game and 117.3 air yards per game while being targeted on 35.8% of passing plays in his active games and on 32.3% of his routes (an elite rate).

Nabers flagged the Cowboys for 115 yards on 15 targets back in Week 4, and he has averaged 83.0 yards per game in five contests against opposing pass defenses ranked 20th or worse by EPA per play (Dallas is 25th).

For the Giants not to get Nabers involved here would be a second straight week of underutilizing their best player.

In Week 12, Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s overall role scaled back in from a snap rate of 79.5% before the bye in Week 11 to 41.1% (with another fumble) in the post-bye game.

Tracy's fumbling issues have played a part.

Just as noticeably, Tracy's route rate plummeted from 52.4% to 17.5%, as well. Yes, he earned 4 targets for 28 yards last week, but Eric Gray and Devin Singletary played as much or more of a role on passing downs.

Further, Tracy didn't see any of his targets until the fourth quarter with five minutes left to play, and he got three straight dump-off passes with the game out of reach.

Yes, that could happen again, and perhaps his role scales back up if he holds onto the ball.

But the Giants showed us last week that they viewed Tracy as a pass-game afterthought even once their passing volume ramped up after halftime.

Cooper Rush has completed 13, 32, and 24 pass attempts in his three starts.

The 13-completion game came in a tough spot against the Philadelphia Eagles (top-five in completion rate allowed) with only 23 attempts and just a 75.0% snap rate.

Since then, he's thrown 55 and 32 times in different game environments.

Rush stands to continue throwing completions in this matchup, as the Giants rank 30th in completion rate over expectation allowed to opponents and are just 30th straight up in completion rate allowed (70.8%).

Additionally, the Giants are actually 3rd in passing aDOT allowed, forcing a lot of underneath throws, yet they're 18th in pressure rate, so Rush should have time in the pocket to complete dump-offs.

Underneath throws are where Rush has lived so far this season. His aDOT is just 6.5 yards downfield, down from an NFL average of 7.8 yards. His downfield throw rate (10-plus yards) is only 26.9%, down from the NFL average of 31.6%.

