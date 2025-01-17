3 Best NFL Divisional Round Player Prop Bets for Ravens at Bills

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Best Player Prop Picks for Ravens at Bills

We are currently getting plus money on a quarterback's any time touchdown odds when:

His team uses the tush push

Their team total is at 25.5

Yes, please.

Josh Allen has been money in this market since the start of the tush push era. He has scored a rushing touchdown in 22 of 36 games (61.1%) since the start of last year, including the playoffs. If they get to the one-yard line, you know where the ball's going.

Additionally, Allen's rushing in general increases during the postseason. For his playoff career, he has averaged 8.3 carries for 55.4 yards per game, up from 6.8 and 37.3, respectively, during the regular season. This increases the odds he scores even if it's not via a gimme at the goal line.

There's too much on the line here for Allen's legs not to be a factor, and I think this is the best route for betting on that usage.

Pretty much every point about Allen applies to Lamar Jackson, as well.

Across 7 career playoff games, Jackson has averaged 12.6 carries for 86.0 yards per game. That includes getting 80-plus yards 4 times, a 57.1% rate that is well clear of the 24.4% implied odds here.

We saw this be a huge part of the gameplan during the Wild Card Round. Jackson had 10 designed runs there, only the second time this season he had logged more than 7 in a game. That's despite a game script where the Ravens didn't have to push a ton in the second half.

In the first meeting between these teams, Jackson ran for 54 yards and a touchdown on 6 carries. Assuming the game stays closer here and giving Jackson his typical playoff boost, he should be able to push for even an ambitious prop on Sunday night.

The other player whose role has changed during the postseason is James Cook, allowing us to shoot for the stars here.

Cook was a menace early last week against the Denver Broncos. He had 13 carries in the first half -- his first time topping 11 this year -- and finished with 23 total, also a season-high.

Had that game remained closer, Cook likely would have done even more damage. He sat out parts of the fourth quarter as the team leaned on Ty Johnson to drain clock in a blowout.

A similar script seems unlikely here. It is a tough matchup, but so was that one with the Broncos. Overall, Cook has hit triple-digit yards from scrimmage in 6 of 16 full games this year, a rate of 37.5%. His implied odds here are just 29.4%, meaning we don't even need to give him the playoff boost to view this as a value.

