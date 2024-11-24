3 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Eagles at Rams on Sunday Night Football

Two of the last three teams to win the NFC Championship will collide at beautiful SoFi Stadium under the lights. What more could we ask for?

These historical powers are peaking at the right time, too. The Philadelphia Eagles have won six straight games out of their bye week, pulling away to throttle the Washington Commanders on Thursday of Week 11. That sets the stage for a "mini bye" entering this week's showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

L.A. got a much-needed win over the New England Patriots last Sunday, and the most inspiring aspect of that one was their elite wide receiver duo fully healthy and popping off for at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown each.

Will the Rams officially stake their claim as one of the NFC's best by snapping the Birds' skid, or does a bald Nick Sirianni keep rolling?

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for this week's Sunday night game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Eagles at Rams Betting Picks

This has been a year kind to public, "obvious" sides, and last week's primetime games were no exceptions. The better team by record and in numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics won and covered the spread in both contests, and that team is obviously Philadelphia in this matchup.

I've got the Eagles at the top of my NFL power rankings at present. Out of the bye week, Vic Fangio's imprint is now all over this defense that has stymied two of numberFire's top-six offenses, the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders, below 20 points in the past four weeks. Overall, Philly is allowing just 17.9 points per game this season with NFL Draft secondary investments Cooper Dejean and Quinyon Mitchell paying off to bolster what was the team's undoing a year ago.

The Eagles' defense compared to the Rams' is the genesis for a spread bet here. L.A. is second in the NFL in pressure rate (37%), but it hasn't really led to stops. They're nF's 14th-ranked rush defense and 23rd-ranked pass defense, and last week's game wasn't a vote of confidence as the Patriots mustered 5.3 yards per play. That was above their season average (4.6).

Saquon Barkley is no ordinary rushing game, either. He's third in rushing yards over expectation per carry (1.45) and the NFL Offensive Player of the Year odds-on favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook (+105) as of this writing.

I'm frankly surprised this line is just 2.5 points. L.A's home field might have an influx of noisy visitors for this one, and the Eagles haven't just been winning recently. They haven't just been covering. They've absolutely demolished foes for an average margin of 15.0 points amidst this winning streak. L.A.'s five losses have come by 11.2 points on average.

This line is tight, but the Eagles might not end up in any jeopardy late if they play to this recent standard, inviting a look at an alternate spread.

Alternate Spread Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) +168

Now, I'd be remiss to not mention Philly isn't at full strength, though. DeVonta Smith (hamstring) won't suit up, and the Birds did struggle to just 15.5 points per game in two games Smith missed earlier this season. However, that was also before this streak where the offense seems to have found its footing behind Barkley.

If you're worried about the offense collapsing, this surging defense still deserves a bet by taking the under on L.A.'s team total. The Rams have been held below 20 points in all five defeats this season.

Rams Total Points Under

