3 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Browns at Broncos on Monday Night Football

Both of these teams enter Week 13's final contest with something to accomplish.

Fresh off a win in a blizzard, the Cleveland Browns are doing their best to live in the here and now. They're an improved 2-2 since turning to Jameis Winston, who has been a significant upgrade at QB despite his warts. Saddled with the worst contract in pro sports, Cleveland is trying to figure out the rest of their roster heading into 2025.

However, the Denver Broncos have an actual spot to play for. They currently sit in the AFC's final Wild Card spot behind upstart rookie Bo Nix and one of the league's best defenses.

With a tight spread, who will prevail?

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for this week's Monday night game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Browns at Broncos Betting Picks

This line indicates that two lockdown defenses that limit points are taking the field in Denver. That just doesn't seem to be the case.

While the Broncos are third in numberFire's schedule-adjusted defensive efficiency rankings, they play at a tempo that's favorable to scoring. They're 14th in adjusted pace and 8th in pass rate over expectation, leading to a sneaky 58.3% over percentage in their 2024 contests.

Meanwhile, Cleveland has had a difficult time replicating any sort of the form that gave them the top spot in those defensive rankings a year ago. The Browns are 19th or worse against both the pass and the rush, getting bit heavily on the ground by the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago.

It's also worth noting that the market may not entirely have caught up to the Browns' transformation from impossibly bad to mediocre with Jameis Winston. For QBs with a minimum of 50 drop backs, Deshaun Watson posted a league-worst -0.27 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) in the first six weeks, but Winston is a more normal 21st in that category (-0.01) since taking over in Week 7.

Flatly, Denver has scored at least 28 points in four of their last six with offensive guru Sean Payton at the helm. This is a dangerously low game total for his scoring attack that seemingly has found its main man.

I prefer not to lay points -- especially like a key number of 6.0 -- against such high-variance quarterbacks like Winston, so rather than truly choose a side in this one, I'll ladder the full-game total with Denver scoring north of 13 points in the first half and ending the game with 24-plus. They'll have an easier time finding the end zone than the resurgent Browns.

