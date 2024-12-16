3 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Bears at Vikings on Monday Night Football

Even with a large spread for Monday night's game between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, we've got high stakes on both sides.

For the Vikings, they're still jockeying for playoff seeding, so things are obvious on their side.

For the Bears, they want to re-claim the momentum they had been building under Thomas Brown as play-caller before a regression last week.

Where can we find betting value within this matchup? Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for this week's Monday night game.

Bears at Vikings Betting Picks

The Vikings have played well all season, but they've been even better recently. That's pushing me to lay the points, even at a big number.

As evidenced by last week's thumping, the offense is humming. Since T.J. Hockenson's return in Week 9, the offense is averaging 0.13 Passing Net Expected Points (NEP, numberFire's EPA metric) per play. That's well above the league average and up from 0.08 before that time.

They'll be facing a Chicago Bears defense that has started to slide and is down to 13th in numberFire's schedule-adjusted defensive rankings. You've gotta put up points to cover a full-touchdown spread, and the Vikings should be able to do that.

My model has the Vikings favored by 9.9 points, allowing me to lay the 7 here.

As mentioned, if you expect a team to cover a large spread, you need the game to feature a good number of points. Thus, it shouldn't be a surprise that if I like the Vikings -7, I should also like the over.

Most of that enthusiasm comes from the Vikings, but the Bears' offense should be able to do at least something. As mentioned up top, they've shown more life under Brown than they had before. Caleb Williams has averaged 0.03 Passing NEP per drop back, up from -0.04 under Shane Waldron.

Obviously, this is a tough test as the Vikings are numberFire's second-ranked defense. But Brown's play-calling debut was against this same defense, and Williams was at 0.14 Passing NEP per drop back there. We don't need a ton out of the Bears here. We just need a gentle nudge, preferably not enough so that they cover.

My model has this one at 46.9 points. Because this and the spread are correlated, they're a fine pairing if you're looking for a same game parlay here.

Although Williams has played better under Brown, the Bears have still struggled early in games.

Of the 60 points they've scored in these 3 games, only 10 have come in the first half. Each of their opening three drives has resulted in a punt.

They've been able to find a groove in the second half in two of those three games, and it's possible that eventually translates to the opening script. But now that Brown is the interim head coach, as well, he's got a lot on his plate. That's why I'm fine betting on this trend continuing.

