3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Patriots at Bills, Week 16

Patriots at Bills Betting Picks

I realize the Patriots aren't exactly an offensive juggernaut. But the Bills have nearly gone over this total themselves in consecutive games, so even considering that, this number feels too low.

The downside is that both of those games involved pushback from the opposing team, leading to a hair-on-fire approach out of Josh Allen. We're unlikely to get that here.

Still, the Bills have scored 30-plus points in eight straight games, meaning we shouldn't need a ton out of the Patriots to push this one over.

Drake Maye has given the Patriots a bit of life offensively, as well. Since Maye took over, the offense is averaging 0.01 Adjusted Net Expected Points (NEP, numberFire's EPA metric) per play, up from -0.11 before then. It's still firmly below league average, but full-season numbers will sell this team short.

As a result, my model's NFL Week 16 spread and total predictions have this total in the 50s, and I agree directionally with what the model is saying.

Last week, the Bills finally had both Dalton Kincaid and Keon Coleman back in the mix. It led to Amari Cooper's role plunging to the toilet.

Cooper ran just 13 routes on 34 drop backs and earned 0 targets. This came one week after he was targeted 14 times. They went with a full rotation, and Cooper was on the lower end of that mix.

Cooper gets downfield targets, and Allen is lethal on those throws. That means there's a chance Cooper flamethrowers this mark and makes me look very stupid. I just think he's more likely to go under this number than over it, given the role he had in Week 15.

The underlying numbers last week were far more flattering for Coleman, pushing me to buy into his role. I think this is the best route for doing so.

Before his injury, Coleman was earning Allen's trust in close. He had two red-zone targets in both Weeks 7 and 8, and he added another before his injury in Week 9. He nearly scored in his return but was tackled at the six-yard line.

Although he finished with just 2 targets, Coleman ran 20 routes, tied for third on the team. His role overall was strong, and he has the build of a guy who could dominate in close.

As it stands, he has scored in 30.0% of his games so far, and the implied odds here are 24.4%. Given the Bills' scoring expectation and Coleman's route rate last week, I think he's a value here.

