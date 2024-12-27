3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Cardinals at Rams, Week 17

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Saturday as the Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Cardinals at Rams Betting Picks

Total Match Points Arizona Cardinals Dec 29 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With how well the Rams' offense is playing, I'll happily ride with an over as they head back indoors.

For the full season, the Rams rank third in schedule-adjusted early-down passing efficiency, according to numberFire's Net Expected Points (NEP, their EPA metric). That is when you include the part of the season where they were playing without Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp behind a patchwork offensive line. If you look at them since Nacua's return, they've been among the best offenses in the sport.

That unit will now go up against a Cardinals defense that is 29th in numberFire's schedule-adjusted defensive rankings. I also think we can expect enough out of the Cardinals' side to justify taking the full game over rather than just the Rams' team total.

My model has this one up at 51.0, and I agree with the model directionally.

Kyler Murray - Rushing Yds Kyler Murray Under Dec 29 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Typically, the higher the stakes of the game, the more willing a quarterback is to run and risk injury.

With the Cardinals eliminated from playoff contention, I'd expect them to keep Kyler Murray's rushing in check.

This line is comparable to Murray's full-season expectations. He has gone under 28.5 in 8 of 15 games, including 6 of his past 8. That's unlikely to tick back up now that the playoffs are out of risk, pushing me toward an under here.

Puka Nacua - Alt Receiving Yds Puka Nacua - Alt Receiving Yds Puka Nacua 100+ Yards +142 View more odds in Sportsbook

We've already seen Nacua log 100-plus receiving yards in 4 of 9 (44.4%) of his full games this year. That -- in a vacuum -- is above the implied odds here of 41.3%.

Putting the game indoors should jack expectations up even more.

Nacua has played five of those nine games in a dome. He has hit the century mark in three of those, and he was at 98 in another. If we look at just the games at SoFi Stadium, Nacua has gotten to triple digits three of four games.

The Cardinals' 25th-ranked pass defense shouldn't provide too much resistance, pushing me to go with the alt market here.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for this week's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the lines for each contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.