3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Broncos at Bengals, Week 17

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Saturday as the Denver Broncos take on the Cincinnati Bengals? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Broncos at Bengals Betting Picks

Betting unders for Bengals games this year hasn't been a fun ride. My model knows their defense stinks, and it still has the total here at just 45.4. I'm willing to trust it and plug the under.

A good part of this is due to the Broncos' defense. They actually lead numberFire's schedule-adjusted defensive rankings both overall and against the pass.

Cornerback Riley Moss will return after a three-game absence as he carries no injury designation, providing a boost to this secondary. You'll never be able to fully shut down Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. But having Moss and Patrick Surtain II does lower the odds of a full-on explosion, meaning few defenses are as equipped to handle the Bengals as the Broncos are.

Thus, I agree with the model that this total has gotten a smidge out of hand.

With Jaleel McLaughlin back after a one-game absence, we're back to a three-person committee in the Broncos' backfield. That should push us to look for unders, and Audric Estime is my favorite route for doing so.

Even with McLaughlin inactive last week, Estime still played just 20.6% of the snaps. That barely cleared the 15.9% mark by Blake Watson, who handled four carries and two targets.

The last time McLaughlin was active, Estime had just 5 carries for 13 yards. He hasn't gone over this number in a game with McLaughlin since Week 10, so this line for Estime feels higher than it should be.

Ever since Zack Moss's injury, the Bengals have been aggressively pass-heavy. That's unlikely to change here, even in a tough matchup.

Moss's final game was in Week 8. The Bengals have played seven games since then. Burrow has attempted more than 36.5 passes in all but 1, averaging 42.0 attempts per game.

That one under for Burrow in that span came last week against the Cleveland Browns when the Browns' offense completely flopped under Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The Broncos should put up much more of a fight than that, pushing the Bengals to keep their foot on the gas all four quarters.

Most of these games were against softer matchups than the one Burrow will have here. But given the Broncos also rank third against the rush, I still think we'll see enough pass volume for Burrow to clear this mark.

